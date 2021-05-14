Sidewalk counselor who helped save pre-born baby boy from abortion is now his godfather

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Dan Miller is the state director of Pro-Life Wisconsin. During a sit down interview with LifeSite Vice President Gualberto Garcia-Jones at the Bringing America Back to Life convention, Miller described how he helped to save a preborn baby boy who is now his godson from abortion.

It was in 2011 that a couple was entering the abortion clinic I was at, Miller said. I “mistakenly” said to them “God bless you both,” before correcting myself for having forgotten about the unborn baby. I then said God bless you and your baby and this “set on [the mother’s] heart that there was another person involved here,” and she soon began to cry.

Eventually, the couple chose life, Miller said, and he later became godfather of the boy, who is now 10-years-old. Miller says that the group of sidewalk counselors he works with have now adopted as their battle cry, “God bless you and your baby.”

