Signs point to Liberals again considering ban on Elon Musk’s X in Canada

A Conservative MP pointed out that Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon recently told reporters the 'Privacy Commissioner has started an investigation into X.'

( LifeSiteNews ) – A Conservative MP sounded the alarm that Liberals might be flip-flopping on a promise not to ban Elon Musk’s X social media platform after Canada’s Artificial Intelligence Minister said the government is now “investigating” it yet again.

Speaking to reporters last Friday, Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon told reporters that the “Privacy Commissioner has started an investigation into X.”

“And again, there was already an investigation before, but he’s added an investigation.”

Conservative MP Dean Allison warned in a post on X last Friday regarding Solomon’s X comments that the Liberal minister’s tone is “lingo” for his true intentions to ban the social media platform.

“A week ago, I said the Liberals will ban @X. They denied it,” he wrote.

“Now they’re back to ‘investigating it’ which is government lingo for ‘give us enough time for the story to die down, then we’ll ban it.’ Liberals censor speech. Conservatives support free speech. Simple as that, folks.”



Reports surfaced earlier this month that Australia and the United Kingdom were looking to ban X. Because of this, Canada’s federal government denied rumors that it would follow suit with a ban of its own of the popular platform.

Solomon himself said at the time, “Contrary to media reports, Canada is not considering a ban of X.”

Recent reports suggest that the UK government was putting together a consortium of nations that would band together and ban Musk’s X as a measure to challenge its AI tool known as Grok.

Claims have been made that Grok has been used to generate sexually explicit images of minors that have been posted on X. Musk himself has addressed the issue, noting, “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

A January 11 report from GB News claimed that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in talks with Canada and Australia about implementing a potential ban of X.

That prompted John Carpay, one of Canada’s top constitutional legal experts who heads the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), to warn that Canadians must remain vigilant and that being lazy is “no excuse” to stand by and allow the “takeover” of “free speech” online by government laws.

