‘Sinister trend’: Pro-life group calls on Alberta gov’t to stop the rise of late-term abortions

Prolife Alberta shared research that shows an alarming abortion trend in the province, saying, 'This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a collective cry for sanity and humanity in a world gone mad.'

(LifeSiteNews) – A provincial pro-life group sounded the alarm over what it says is a “sinister trend” developing in the Canadian province of Alberta, noting how late-term abortions are on the “rise” with full-term babies being left “to die” due to inaction from the Conservative provincial government.

Prolife Alberta, in a recent message sent to LifeSiteNews and also to the group’s followers, shared research that shows late-term abortions are on the rise in Alberta compared with other provinces.

The group said that it is time to “confront reality” in Alberta to stop the rising trend of late-term abortions. “Doctors should be required to give the same level of medical care to newborns who survive abortions as they do for any other newborn of the same age.”

“The answer is as clear as a prairie sky at dawn. The vast majority of Albertans overwhelmingly support giving these newborns a fighting chance. This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a collective cry for sanity and humanity in a world gone mad,” said the group.

“Let’s set the record straight: This isn’t about regulating or restricting abortions. It’s about saving lives — plain and simple. A newborn gasping for air deserves the same shot at life as any other child. It’s a matter of basic human decency.”

The document shared by Prolife Alberta regarding abortions shows the number of stillbirths “resulting from termination of pregnancy in acute inpatient settings in Canada (excluding Quebec), by province,” for 2022-2023 shows that in Alberta there have been 94 such abortions. For context, in 2021-2022, there were 83 abortions in this category in Alberta. In this category in 2022-2023, the province with the highest number of abortions was Ontario at 502, followed by British Columbia at 390.

When it comes to the number of live births (with gestational age => 20 weeks) “resulting from termination of pregnancy in acute inpatient settings in Canada (excluding Quebec), by province,” or late-term abortion, for 2022-2023, Alberta had 20, second only to Ontario at 71. For context, in 2021-2021, there were 26 late-term abortions in Alberta.

According to Prolife Alberta, adoption should be promoted in Alberta as “there are hundreds of pre-approved couples waiting to adopt these babies.”

“They’re out there, ready to provide loving homes. These children have families waiting in the wings, eager to give them the life they deserve,” the group noted.

“We owe it to Alberta’s preborn babies, and in some cases even born babies, to end this madness.”

While many of the current sitting Alberta Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) have solid records regarding life with solid pro-life views, including Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has a rather liberal approach on many social issues.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, many of Smith’s views, including those surrounding gay “marriage” and public funding for abortion, remain at odds with traditional conservative values, a fact that has made her a target of the province’s largest pro-life organization. However, she did say last year she is in favor of adoption over abortion.

While Smith’s views on abortion are mudded and not for life, she has taken a pro-freedom approach to COVID, even once saying that the “unvaccinated” were the “most discriminated against” group she has seen in her lifetime. Also, it appears for now at least she has allowed her MLAs to speak out with pro-life views.

Alberta could act now to stop late-term abortions if it wanted to, pro-life group says

According to Prolife Alberta, late-term abortions “are happening in Alberta which often result in fully born babies being left to die,” and it’s time the provincial government act.

The group notes that a minor can have an abortion without parental consent, or even “being notified” and that “Dangerous chemical abortion pills are prescribed over the phone or online putting the woman’s (as well as her baby’s) life at risk.”

“The Alberta Government fully funds the killing of innocent human beings with your tax dollars,” the group said.

As it stands now, protesting outside an abortion clinic is banned in Alberta, thanks to so-called “bubble zone” laws passed by a previous socialist NDP government. The “Alberta Government fully funds the killing of innocent human beings with your tax dollars.”

Prolife Alberta said that the Smith UCP government needs to act to stop the trend of rising abortion numbers and called upon Albertans to make their views known.

“Each one of these points falls squarely within provincial jurisdiction. Abortion-on-demand persists in Alberta not because of Ottawa’s Trudeau. It persists because Alberta’s provincial government appears to favor pro-abortion legislation (as noted above) while refusing to legislate against abortion, for life,” the group said.

Prolife Alberta then asked the question, “Does Premier Danielle Smith have the guts to break free from the status quo and champion life, equality, and compassion?”

Prolife Alberta, as reported by LifeSiteNews, has been in a recent legal battle, with the help of a top constitutional law group, in a lawsuit against the City of Edmonton after city officials denied the group the ability to rent a booth for an upcoming summer exhibition.

Abortion in Canada allowed right up to birth

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1969 when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father) passed a heavily criticized omnibus bill that amended the Criminal Code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances.

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck it down and labeled it unconstitutional in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The law was removed on a technicality, with the court ruling that it violated a woman’s right to “security of the person” since it could not be applied equally across the country.

After the decision was issued, the court encouraged Parliament to produce replacement abortion legislation. This effort failed when then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s draft law was dismissed in a Senate tie vote, which happened on May 30, 1990, as referenced in Wilkinson’s video. The law, known as Bill C-43 (An Act respecting abortion), satisfied “neither pro-life nor abortion advocates,” according to CLC (Campaign Life Coalition).

Since the 1990 Senate vote, Canada has had no abortion law at all, which means the deadly practice is permitted through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason.

According to CLC, which is not affiliated with Prolife Alberta, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada alone since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

Share











