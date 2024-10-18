Slovak COVID commissioner calls pandemic a ‘fabricated operation,’ calls for end to vaccines

Peter Kotlár, a member of Slovakia's ruling party tasked with investigating the government's COVID response, called the pandemic a 'fabricated operation' and called for a suspension of the mRNA vaccines.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

(LifeSiteNews) — Peter Kotlár, Slovak government commissioner for investigating the handling of COVID-19, regards mRNA injections to be hazardous and has urged for a ban on the novel injections, slamming the “pandemic” as an “act of bioterrorism” and a “fabricated operation.”

During an October 2 press conference, Kotlár, a member of the ruling Slovak National Party, elaborated on a report he was commissioned to compile on the previous government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the presser, Kotlár explained why he was calling for a stop to the use of mRNA COVID vaccines, asserting that SARS-CoV-2 was artificially created in a laboratory and deliberately spread worldwide. As a result, he urged for an end to Slovakia’s collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The full report will be made public, according to Kotlár, but not before the first session of the government.

“The most serious consequence of the whole fabricated operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is the endangerment of human health and the confirmation of the naivety of the world population to be subconsciously obedient,” Kotlár stated, according to an English translation by Interest of Justice.

“Let us at least make the right gesture together by stopping the administration of mRNA preparations until their effectiveness and safety have been proven,” he added.

In January 2024, the Slovak government appointed Kotlár to spearhead its official inquiry into the management of COVID-19.

“At the end of my investigation, which I will present in September, there is also clear evidence that there was no pandemic in Slovakia in terms of what a pandemic means, in terms of incidence and other measurable parameters, “ Kotlár told the National Council on the Extraordinary Health Committee, a parliamentary committee, in June.

Kotlár has long opposed the previous Slovak government’s COVID measures, particularly its promotion of the experimental vaccines.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico has echoed Kotlár’s stance towards the COVID-19 vaccines, saying, “You all know that I personally have always been against vaccination with experimental vaccines against COVID.”

Notably, the Slovak leader elaborated that he had “many acquaintances” who had experienced considerable health problems after the COVID vaccination. Moreover, Fico urged Kotlár to probe who in Slovakia had enriched themselves through the “unnecessary purchase of medical supplies and vaccines.”

Commenting on Kotlár’s report, American physicist, internist and cardiologist, Dr. Richard Fleming remarked to outlet The Expose:

I have submitted material to Dr. Kotlár detailing both the origins of SARS-CoV-2 viruses as well as the Eugenic Genetic Vaccines. The attached slides show the money paid to develop the SARS-CoV-2 viruses including U.S. DoD, the matching genetic sequences to the three viruses made and the paper published by Kariko and Weissman stating pseudouridine mRNA doesn’t work as a vaccine BUT does work as ‘gene therapy’. Since I can only post one slide at a time on this site, the attached slide is from Kariko and Weissman’s paper where they show their mRNA doesn’t work for vaccine effect but is useful for ‘gene therapy.’

