Slovak culture minister triggers leftists by blaming LGBT ideology for low birth rates

'We heterosexuals are creating the future because we make babies. Europe is dying out, babies are not being born, because of the excessive number of LGBTQ+,' said Slovak politician Martina Šimkovičová.

BRATISLAVA (LifeSiteNews) — Slovakia’s minister for culture has blamed the LGBT movement for Europe’s plummeting birth rates, arousing the ire of left-leaning ideologues.

During a July 3 interview with Slovak tabloid Topky.sk, Culture Minister Martina Šimkovičová blamed LGBTQ ideologies for Europe’s dropping fertility rates.

“We heterosexuals are creating the future because we make babies. Europe is dying out, babies are not being born, because of the excessive number of LGBTQ+ [people]. And the strange thing is [that it’s happening] with the white race,” the minister said, in comments cited by left-liberal news outlet Politico.

“We are living in an amoral era,” Šimkovičová elaborated.

In response to Šimkovičová’s July 3 comments, Peter Weisenbacher, director of the Bratislava-based Human Rights Institute, lodged a criminal complaint with the general prosecutor’s office against the minister, alleging that her remarks were racist and anti-Semitic.

In another interview , the minister admitted that “we are a sick society.”

In January, Šimkovičová revealed that the country’s culture ministry would cease financing LGBT projects.

“The LGBTI+ organizations [… ] will no longer parasitize on the money from the culture department. I will certainly not allow it under my leadership,” Šimkovičová wrote on Facebook.

She added that she “rejects progressive normalization” and that her plans are for “a return to normality.”

Besides her anti-LGBT views, Šimkovičová has been noted for her tough stance on immigration, much to the chagrin of the globalist elites in the European Union (EU) and their ideological allies. To address the issue of Slovakia’s falling population, the EU elites have suggested bringing in migrants instead of encouraging Slovak families to have children.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko, from the junior coalition partner Slovak National Party, said recently that Slovakia’s Culture Ministry will no longer bankroll movies with “themes crossing moral and ethical boundaries, including LGBTQ+”, Politico added.

According to Macrotrends data, the present birth rate for Slovakia in 2024 is 9.677 births per 1000 people, a 1.39% drop from a year earlier.

Šimkovičová is not the only Slovak politician to support her nation’s families and thus reap the left-wing whirlwind. Since his fourth stint as Slovakia’s prime minister in October 2023, incumbent Robert Fico has also been vilified by the pro-LGBT EU for his pro-family values, his anti-war stance with regard to the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, and his sovereigntist approach to governance.

He has also nearly been killed. In May 2024, Fico was shot and gravely wounded in what Slovak officials portrayed as a “politically motivated” assassination attempt in the town of Hándlova, based on media reports. Observers like Slovakia’s Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok have since noted that Fico’s shooter, Juraj Cintula, did not commit the crime alone. There is evidence that “the crime may have been committed by a certain group of people” as Cintula’s online “communication history” was deleted merely two hours after his failed attempt on Fico’s life. While Fico fortunately survived, his health has been seriously undermined, according to Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Robert Kaliňák.

“His health is still far from ideal. After a gunshot wound to the abdomen, those organs don’t work the way they did when you were 17 or 30. It’s still very erratic. As part of his regular rehab, doctors are doing everything they can to make sure he can do his job to his full potential, and we’re getting close to that,” Kaliňák was cited by the Euronews news portal as saying.

