Slovak PM Robert Fico issues stark warning about DNA contamination in COVID shots

(LifeSiteNews) –– Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is sounding the alarm over the experimental COVID vaccines after a new report found “extremely high” levels of DNA in the novel injections.

In March, Czech biochemist Dr. Soňa Peková published a specialist report which says that the amount of residual DNA found in Slovakia-sourced vials of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines reached up to 100 times the regulatory limit.

In response to the troubling report, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico gave a speech warning the public about the “extremely high levels of DNA” found in the mRNA-based vaccines.

In a recorded speech published on Russia Today (RT), the Slovak leader declared that addressing this “highly sensitive and serious matter” was an urgent priority.

“That’s why I took a shortcut today and tried to find an answer to this gravely serious issue in a serious timeframe,” Fico explained, adding that “the government should, by resolution, inform Slovak citizens about the serious findings of the expert report, which found exceptionally high levels of DNA and undisclosed substances in the tested vaccine samples.”

“Although COVID-19 vaccination rates are currently extremely low, people deserve such a warning,” added the prime minister.

In an April 23 post on his personal X account, Fico elaborated that “to ignore the expert findings on the quality of COVID-19 vaccines used in Slovakia would be extremely irresponsible.”

The Slovak leader urged for an instant halt to government purchases of these experimental COVID-19 shots (total value of €5,793,801) that former prime minister Ľudovít Ódor pledged to purchase, until investigations regarding DNA contamination are complete.

In view of Bratislava’s expected procurement of thousands of COVID-19 “vaccine” doses in 2025 and 2026, Fico pointed out that “until the results of the additional quantitative analysis are delivered, the government should not procure further vaccines from this manufacturer or pay for them.”

Furthermore, Fico called on the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) to conduct further tests of COVID-19 vaccine vials.

Previously, Bratislava mulled a total ban on COVID-19 vaccines after a commission spearheaded by Dr. Peter Kotlár, an orthopedic doctor and member of the ruling Slovak National Party, published a scathing report last October stating that the mRNA jabs alter human DNA, have been insufficiently tested, and therefore should not be recommended for the public until they are proven safe.

During a bombshell press conference on March 11 this year, Dr. Kotlár asserted that all 34 analysed Pfizer and Moderna vaccine batches contained dangerously high levels of DNA, which could “integrate into human DNA” and possibly transform the “vaccinated” into “genetically modified organisms.”

“This is not a vaccine—we can officially call it gene therapy,” Kotlár proclaimed, before decrying Pfizer and Moderna for treating people “like corn”.

Kotlár also condemned Slovakia’s drug regulator, the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL), for “injecting toxic substances into human beings” and for “blindly followed the barking of the European Medicines Agency.”

Meanwhile, Fico, who is presently serving his third non-consecutive term as prime minister and who survived an assassination attempt in May 2024, has been noted for his skepticism regarding the experimental COVID-19 shots, hitherto stating:

You all know that I personally have always been against experimental vaccines against COVID.

The Slovak leader also admitted that he had “many acquaintances” who experienced considerable health issues after getting inoculated with the COVID-19 shots.

Fico’s warning comes amid other separate investigations that have verified excessive levels of synthetic DNA in the mRNA vaccines worldwide.

For instance, a recent German peer-reviewed study found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines give rise to long-term changes in genetic structures that can lead to cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Journalist Alex Berenson declared that the German study revealed that mRNA vaccines can alter human chromosomes in ways related to leukemia and brain tumors. This alteration happens when the mRNA vaccines “train” immune cells to sustain a pro-inflammatory immune response.

Other studies on SARS-CoV-2 RNA by Harvard and MIT scientists have shed more light on the vaccines, saying they could permanently alter genomic DNA.

