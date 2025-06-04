Slovak PM Robert Fico reaffirms support for Christian family values in fiery CPAC speech

The conservative leader vowed not to allow Slovakia's national identity to 'melt away' in favor of the liberal values promoted by the European Union.

(LifeSiteNews) — During a fiery speech at CPAC Hungary 2025, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized that he will continue upholding the country’s traditional Christian family values.

In the May 29 speech (Viewable in the video below from 3:12-4:06), Fico stressed that the essence of Slovakia has been built on thousands of years of traditional Christian family values, specifically the ideas that marriage is between a man and a woman and that there are only two genders, and he will work to uphold these sacred values. The prime minister has a long history of affirming Christian family values and opposing globalism.

To all our domestic and foreign critics, I have a message: Let our diversity be our strength, not a weakness. pic.twitter.com/jHJfCP9aiF — Robert Fico 🇸🇰 (@RobertFicoSVK) May 29, 2025

After underscoring that he doesn’t want Slovakia’s national identity to “melt away” in favor of the liberal values promoted by the European Union (EU), Fico highlighted the Christian values that make up the country’s national identity.

“I certainly do not intend to sacrifice the essence of Slovakia, which is based on more than a thousand years of Christian tradition, (with the) traditional family as a fundamental component of our society,” the prime minister said.

Fico further highlighted his support for the 2014 amendment to the country’s Constitution that affirmed the traditional definition of marriage, and a new amendment his government proposed that would affirm there are only two genders: male and female.

“I am behind the important amendment of the Slovak Constitution, which defines marriage as the unique union between a man and woman,” he said. “On behalf of the government, I submitted to Parliament a further constitutional amendment concerning the existence of only two genders.”

Fico, a lapsed Catholic who is serving his third non-consecutive term as prime minister, has long opposed same-sex “marriage” and gender ideology.

Fico has called the adoption of children by same-sex couples, which is illegal in Slovakia, a “perversion.” While campaigning to return as prime minister in 2023, Fico also irked LGBT activists by blasting the promotion of gender ideology in schools and same-sex couples being able to legally marry.

“(G)ender ideology in schools is unacceptable and marriage is a unique union between a man and a woman,” he said in one campaign ad.

“I will certainly never be a supporter of them (LGBTQ people) being able to marry, as we see in other countries,” Fico said during a press conference.

The prime minister has also been critical of the COVID shots, recently warning about expert findings of DNA contamination in the jabs and other health risks associated with the experimental injections. In 2024, Fico announced that his country would not support WHO’s proposed globalist pandemic agreement, which the prime minister criticized as “nonsense” that “could only be invented by greedy pharmaceutical companies, which began to perceive resistance from some governments against mandatory vaccination.”

Just a few days after this announcement, Fico was shot in a failed assassination attempt.

