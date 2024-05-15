Slovakian prime minister who opposed WHO Pandemic Treaty shot in assassination attempt

Slovakia recently announced that it would not support the WHO’s pending Pandemic Agreement, which Robert Fico has described as ‘nonsense’ that ‘could only be invented by greedy pharmaceutical companies.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico, an outspoken opponent of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) pandemic accord, is “fighting for his life” after he was shot five times in an assassination attempt on Wednesday.

🚨 🇸🇰 Breaking: Slovakia The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has just been shot in public. This comes only days after Fico formally & publicly rejected The WHO Global Pandemic Accord ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QIZOgGQCyE — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 15, 2024

Fico is undergoing surgery while the gunman, who has not yet been publicly identified, is in custody, according to government officials. According to Slovakia Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák, Fico’s medical state is “extraordinarily serious,” and his surgery has been ongoing for at least 3 1/2 hours.

The assassination attempt, which occurred as he was leaving a government meeting, comes only a few days after Slovakia announced that it would not support the WHO’s pending Pandemic Agreement, including the new International Health Regulations (IHR) in the proposal. Slovakia’s health minister declared the country would not sign any agreements weakening the nation’s sovereignty, according to Radio Slovakia International.

In November, Fico referred to the Pandemic Agreement as “nonsense” that “could only be invented by greedy pharmaceutical companies, which began to perceive resistance from some governments against mandatory vaccination,” Euractiv reported.

The WHO’s Pandemic Agreement, which has a May 2024 signing deadline, has been widely denounced as a threat to the national sovereignty of WHO member nations by giving the WHO greater power over the countries in the case of a declared public health emergency. All 49 Republican U.S. Senators have signed a letter urging the Biden administration to reject the WHO agreements, “or at least submit any agreement to the Senate as a treaty.”

Two international agreements are being considered at this month’s World Health Assembly that surrenders U.S. sovereignty to the WHO. @POTUS should reject them, or at least submit any agreement to the Senate as a treaty. The entire Senate GOP conference has signed onto my… pic.twitter.com/a3IBoE2DeD — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 2, 2024

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s podcast in January, liberal intellectual Bret Weinstein argued that the WHO is gearing up for a “re-run” of COVID-19 in order to set up a “totalitarian planet.” He noted that the agreement is being modified so the WHO will have even more power to crack down on voices that dissent from Big Pharma’s narrative.

Fico won a third term in October after running a campaign critical of Western support for Ukraine, and his government has already halted arms deliveries to the war-torn country, according to the Associated Press. He previously served as prime minister of Slovakia from 2006 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2018, holding a record as the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history.

Fico has been acutely critical of the mainstream media as well as globalist billionaire George Soros, known for funding the radical left. In November 2021, Fico described journalists as “Soros’ corrupt gang of swines for whom water is already boiling.”

