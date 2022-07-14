Slovenia high court legalizes same-sex ‘marriage’ and adoption

The court acted in response to the US Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (LifeSiteNews) – The Eastern European country of Slovenia just legalized same-sex “marriage” and adoption privileges last Friday, following two cases in which litigants complained they could obtain neither.

According to Jurist, the Slovenia Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities said the court was acting in response to the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs ruling laid out principles according to which the Obergefell v. Hodges decision legalizing same-sex “marriage” in the U.S. could also be overturned.

The Constitutional Court of Slovenia voted 6-3 in the two cases it heard, striking down current laws that it claimed were “inadmissible discrimination against same-sex couples.”

Slovenia was previously part of Yugoslavia, which criminalized sodomy in 1959. However, this was undone in 1977, when Slovenia was granted authority over its own criminal code as a member state of Yugoslavia.

In 2006, Slovenia allowed domestic partnerships. The National Assembly then attempted in vain to pass a bill legalizing same-sex “marriage,” but instead, opponents got the matter placed on a national referendum on marriage. The referendum went to the people for a vote in 2015, and 63.5% of Slovenians voted against it, in a resounding rebuke to politicians pushing the LGBT agenda.

At the time of the referendum, Slovenian Gregor Jerovsek, a 40-year-old mechanic, said that “the family should not be a field for experimentation … A traditional family should remain the key value of our society.”

The court on Friday gave the National Assembly six months to pass legislation in accord with its ruling, stating, however, that its judgment stood in for law in the meantime. The President, Robert Golob, was quick to respond that he would introduce a bill to the legislature within two weeks.

“We promise to work to prepare and adopt legislative amendments as soon as possible to ensure equal rights for all,” Golob’s Freedom movement said.

In contrast to Slovenia, neighboring countries Hungary and Croatia have defined in their constitutions that marriage is a union only between a man and a woman. Last year, after winning re-election as chairman of the Fidesz party, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared, “we insist that marriage in Hungary is between a man and a woman, a father is a man and a mother is a woman … and they should leave our children alone.”

