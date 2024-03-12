Slow-moving Freedom Convoy leaders trial resumes for three days

Tamara Lich is ready, saying 'Let's do this!' before the trial is convened for just the second time in 2024.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The trial for Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, which started September 5 and was only supposed to last for a few weeks, will resume tomorrow in an Ottawa courthouse.

“Here I come Ottawa! For a city that claims to dislike me so, they sure don’t seem to want me to go away,” Lich posted Monday on X (formerly Twitter). “Let’s do this!”

The trial, presided over by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, will resume for three days until March 15. LifeSiteNews has been covering the trial extensively since it began last year.

The trial resumed for one day last week for only the second court date since the new year, with Perkins-McVey deciding to dismiss an application by the Freedom Convoy leaders that asked the court to throw out so-called conspiracy charges.

Thus far, the government has asserted “that the absence of violence or peaceful nature of the protest didn’t make it lawful, emphasizing that the onus was on the Crown to prove the protest’s unlawfulness.”

The government has held steadfast to the notion in trying to prove that Lich and Barber somehow influenced the protesters’ actions through their words as part of a co-conspiracy. This claim has been rejected by the defense as weak.

The reality is that Lich and Barber collaborated with police on many occasions so that the protests were within the law.

Last Thursday, lawyers for Lich and Barber asked Perkins-McVey to dismiss a charge that they were acting as co-conspirators, saying there was no evidence that they had conspired for an illegal purpose.

Perkins-McVey, in her ruling, stated, according to the TDF, that although she “agreed that there is no direct evidence of common unlawful design between Lich and Barber,” there is some “circumstantial evidence to be considered.”

“Thus, given the existence of this circumstantial evidence to sustain the Carter application in favour of the Crown, she ruled that it was not appropriate at this stage to dismiss the Carter application,” the TDF said.

Lich and Barber are facing multiple charges from the 2022 protests, including mischief, counseling mischief, counseling intimidation and obstructing police for taking part in and organizing the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy. As reported by LifeSiteNews at the time, despite the non-violent nature of the protest and the charges, Lich was jailed for weeks before she was granted bail.

Besides the ongoing trial, Lich and Barber and a host of others recently filed a $2 million lawsuit against the Trudeau government for its use of the Emergencies Act (EA) to quash the Freedom Convoy in 2022.

In early 2022, thousands of Canadians from coast to coast came to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID mandates in all forms. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government enacted the Emergencies Act on February 14.

During the clear-out of protesters after the EA was put in place, an elderly lady was trampled by a police horse and one conservative female reporter was beaten by police and shot with a tear gas canister.

