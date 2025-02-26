News

Small Jesus figurines found around Capitol Hill in apparent evangelization effort

Placing small figurines of Jesus around the Capitol seems to be a sort of evangelizing trend popular on TikTok. 
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Mini figurines of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ have mysteriously been showing up at random places on Capitol Hill. 

“I’ve seen them near the House press gallery and even outside the Speaker’s office,” Fox News Digital reporter Liz Elkind said on X Tuesday.  

 

Politico reporters Mia Camille McCarthy and Lisa Kashinsky also reported seeing them. 

“We found one of those miniature Jesus figurines outside out workspace at the Capitol,” they said. 

The two also reported the items are being discovered in Democratic lawmakers’ offices with sticky notes of Bible verses on them. 

“If you are leaving mini Jesus statues around the Capitol email me and Lisa … we have so many questions,” McCarthy said on X. 

Placing the figurines around the Capitol seems to be a sort of evangelizing trend popular on TikTok. 

While searching for the phrase “Hiding Tiny Jesus” on TikTok, videos of users placing the figurines in random places appear in the results. The hashtag #TinyJesus also brings up over 300 videos of more users doing the same thing. 

While the person(s) responsible for the stunt remain(s) at large, it seems that whoever it is has taken President Trump’s remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference this past weekend literally when he declared, “we’re bringing God back into the public square.” 

This story is developing… 

