Small Jesus figurines found around Capitol Hill in apparent evangelization effort

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Mini figurines of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ have mysteriously been showing up at random places on Capitol Hill.

“I’ve seen them near the House press gallery and even outside the Speaker’s office,” Fox News Digital reporter Liz Elkind said on X Tuesday.

Capitol Hill mystery: More of these little Jesus statues are popping up all over the building! I’ve seen them near the House press gallery and even outside the speaker’s office – source sent additional photo of one in Statuary Hall Cc @Reporter_Mia pic.twitter.com/zN4AaB4aE2 — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) February 25, 2025

Another little Jesus statue!! Someone sent me a picture of this one found in a lawmaker’s office in Cannon, of all places pic.twitter.com/4K2xbGwT4H — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) February 25, 2025

Politico reporters Mia Camille McCarthy and Lisa Kashinsky also reported seeing them.

“We found one of those miniature Jesus figurines outside out workspace at the Capitol,” they said.

The two also reported the items are being discovered in Democratic lawmakers’ offices with sticky notes of Bible verses on them.

“If you are leaving mini Jesus statues around the Capitol email me and Lisa … we have so many questions,” McCarthy said on X.

If you are leaving mini Jesus statues around the Capitol email me and @lisakashinsky…we have so many questions…. https://t.co/rumW52zYaV pic.twitter.com/hW6vzbdUyJ — Mia Camille McCarthy (@Reporter_Mia) February 25, 2025

Placing the figurines around the Capitol seems to be a sort of evangelizing trend popular on TikTok.

While searching for the phrase “Hiding Tiny Jesus” on TikTok, videos of users placing the figurines in random places appear in the results. The hashtag #TinyJesus also brings up over 300 videos of more users doing the same thing.

While the person(s) responsible for the stunt remain(s) at large, it seems that whoever it is has taken President Trump’s remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference this past weekend literally when he declared, “we’re bringing God back into the public square.”

This story is developing…

