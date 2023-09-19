SNL actor Rob Schneider says he was fired from movie set for COVID jab status, praises Novak Djokovic

‘I admire Djokovic greatly for standing up for his rights and not caring what it could cost him,’ the former Saturday Night Live comedian said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Actor and comedian Rob Schneider said last week that he had been fired from the set of a movie in 2021 due to his COVID-19 jab status and praised unvaccinated Christian Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic for putting his career on the line to fight the jab mandates.

“I admire Djokovic greatly for standing up for his rights and not caring what it could cost him,” the former Saturday Night Live comedian said in a Friday post on X/Twitter.

“I was fired off a movie in late 2021 because of my vaccine status,” Schneider shared, though he said he “didn’t go public with it at the time.”

Schneider did not say what movie he had been working on at the time.

The comedian and actor made the comments in reaction to a video about Novak Djokovic’s decision to remain unvaccinated during the height of the COVID-19 panic in spite of the consequences, which included being deported from Australia because the government feared his refusal to get the jab would spark “anti-vaccination sentiment.”

Asked by a BBC reporter whether he was “prepared to forego the chance to be the greatest player that ever picked up a racket, statistically, because you feel so strongly about this jab,” Djokovic answered, “Yes … because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else.”

In his Friday social media post, Schneider echoed Djokovic’s statement by remarking that “There are things in life more important than records or money.”

Schneider himself has been no stranger to controversy for his conservative opinions and resistance to draconian COVID-19 mandates.

As LifeSiteNew previously reported, in 2021, Schneider condemned the efforts of government leaders and media members to push Americans to get injected with what he called “experimental treatments with limited safety data.”

“We should never abandon our liberal principles and international stance on body autonomy, free informed choice and human rights, and support unprecedented coercion of professional health workers, patients and people to have experimental treatments with limited safety data,” Schneider wrote in a July 2021 tweet.

“This and the policies that go with it are more of a danger to our society than anything we have faced during this last year,” he said.

In a tweet posted the day before, Schneider had similarly encouraged Americans to “just say no” to the COVID-19 drugs.

Earlier that year, Schneider had retweeted an image of an elementary school classroom with plexiglass shields set up on students’ desks, calling the extreme COVID-19 prevention measures “a new kind of child abuse,” adding that “[h]istory will not look back at this kindly.”

