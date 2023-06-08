Social conservatism among Americans increases to its highest rate in a decade: Gallup poll

(LifeSiteNews) — A national poll indicates that over the last year the number of Americans identifying as social conservatives has jumped over 8%, with commentators suggesting that the big increase is primarily a response to the aggressive tactics of the LGBTQ movement.

Gallup’s just released poll found that the Americans who call themselves social conservatives leapt from 33% in 2022 to a whopping 38% this year, while those who identify as liberal dipped from 34% to just 29%.

The polling company’s annual “Values and Beliefs survey” was conducted May 1-24 and during “a time when many states are considering policies regarding transgender matters, abortion, crime, drug use and the teaching of gender and sexuality in schools.”

Several commentators were quick to respond on social media, highlighting Gallup’s reference to highly charged controversial LGBTQIA+ issues over the last year, including “trans women” (i.e., men and boys who “identify as females”) in women’s and girls’ sports, in school locker rooms and restrooms; public schools working to undermine parental authority by furtively “transing” students while on school property; public school systems and boards of education mandating LGBTQIA+ reading assignments while denying parents the right to have their children “opt-out”; the proliferation of Drag Queen Story Hours at public libraries and other venues; government and dark elements within the “healthcare” industry working in tandem to advance burgeoning transgender chemical and surgical procedures ; the “celebration” of PRIDE Month by most federal agencies, including branches of the U.S. Military and law enforcement, including the CIA; and the promotion of PRIDE night “celebrations” by virtually every major professional sports leagues and team.

In a word, it has been “Too much, too fast. Now the pendulum swings the other way. ”

The Gallup report notes:

The increase in conservative identification on social issues over the past two years is seen among nearly all political and demographic subgroups. Republicans show one of the largest increases, from 60% in 2021 to 74% today. Independents show a modest uptick of five percentage points, from 24% to 29%, while there has been no change among Democrats (10% in both 2021 and 2023). Since 2021, there have been double-digit increases in conservative social ideology among middle-aged adults — those between the ages of 30 and 64. At the same time, older Americans’ ideology on social issues has been stable, while there has been a modest increase in conservative social ideology among young adults.

“The LGBTQ movement may be succeeding in making more Americans identify as ‘social conservatives,’” suggested Yoram Hazony, author of Conservatism: A Rediscovery, and a driving force behind the National Conservatism movement which is gaining a foothold in the U.S., Britain, Italy, and elsewhere.

“This is what happens when the Left makes a concerted effort to sexualize children, encourage youth transgenderism, force boys into girls’ sports, and in general make people think they are taking crazy pills,” tweeted Ryan Ellis, conservative commentator and president of Center for a Free Economy.

“Stop it. People don’t want this insanity.”

“This number is only going to get higher the more the Alphabet People keep pushing their agenda,” Shane Schaetzel opined.

“So by all means, keep pushing that ‘Pride,” Schaetzel continued. “They’ve done more for the cause of Christian Nationalism than anyone or anything else.”

“The pendulum is swinging to the right,” noted Andrew Torba, author and the CEO of Gab.com.

Gallup concluded its report:

Greater social conservatism may be fostering an environment more favorable to passing conservative-leaning social legislation, especially in Republican-dominated states. Indeed, in the past year, many Republican states have passed stricter constraints on abortions, limited choices for transgender youth in sports participation and healthcare, and placed prohibitions on what topics can be discussed in classroom settings.

