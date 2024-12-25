Social conservatives had notable successes in Canada this year

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the achievements of Canadian social conservatives on the issues of gender ideology, euthanasia, and abortion this year.

Jonathon begins the episode by highlighting that there is a temptation among social conservatives to feel hopeless about the country’s future, given that Justin Trudeau is still clinging to power and has transformed Canada into a “woke hellhole” that would’ve been unimaginable when he first took power.

The host first looked at the achievements on the gender ideology issue and emphasized that even Liberal premiers are now pushing back against the LGBT lobby.

“They’re standing up against gender ideology in tangible ways, and they’re doing so in full recognition that when they stand up, they’re going to take an unbelievable amount of fallout from the LGBT movement, from Canada’s federal government, from academics, from LGBT activist groups who very frequently are getting an enormous amount of federal funding,” he said.

“And so, paradoxically, the extent to which gender ideology is embedded into Canada’s institutions actually provides an optimistic contrast with the courage of some premiers,” he added.

Jonathon then dove specifically into the most notable of these premiers, Danielle Smith of Alberta, who, despite not being Christian or socially conservative, passed legislation this year preventing doctors from performing “reassignment” surgeries on minors, prohibiting males from competing in women’s sports, and preventing schools from hiding children’s pronoun and/or name changes, among other laws.

“What this means is that the evidence that the transgender movement is damaging children has become so obvious that a non-Christian libertarian is willing to stick her neck out and stake out this territory,” the host said.

A bit later, Jonathon looked at the issue of euthanasia, stressing that Canada has become a cautionary tale for the rest of the world as many disabled, homeless, and the most vulnerable citizens have been increasingly coerced into assisted suicide.

But the host underscored that efforts to combat euthanasia bore fruit this year, as the Trudeau government delayed the expanding euthanasia eligibility for those suffering from mental illness until 2027, when Trudeau will likely no longer be in power.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that this expansion would’ve placed the lives of countless Canadians struggling with mental illness at risk. And anyone who has ever walked alongside a loved one struggling with mental illness and with suicidal ideation is well aware that this policy would’ve been incredibly dangerous,” Jonathon said.

“Canadians made their voices loud and clear on this issue. Disability rights groups, suicide prevention groups, Canadian psychologists, and psychiatrists who would be thoroughly liberal on every other point came out and said, ‘Canada cannot expand assisted suicide to those with mental illness,” he added.

To hear Jonathon’s full analysis of what went well for Canadian social conservatives in combating euthanasia, gender ideology, and abortion this year, tune in to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show.

