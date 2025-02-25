Social conservatives praise Trump for victories over DEI, gender ideology at CPAC 2025

Event organizer Mercedes Schlapp proclaimed 'the death of wokeism and gender ideology' has finally arrived under President Trump that includes a 'revolution of common sense' on gender that resonates with Christian parents.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-family conservatives were in full force at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week.

Capitalizing on President Donald Trump’s attacks on DEI initiatives during his first month in office, speakers defended socially conservative and pro-Christian agenda items in hopes of building momentum in the culture wars.

Michael Knowles argued in a Thursday address that “transgenderism did not exist in public life” until recently, calling its rise an imposed “LGBT gender-bending ideology” soundly rejected by voters last fall.

Erika Donalds, a board member of Moms for Liberty and the Independent Women’s Forum, declared during a Friday panel that “the public education system in America has literally failed the American people.”

Former NFL player Jack Brewer argued that the educational system was never meant to “indoctrinate (children) to make them believe they could be transgender and be any gender they wanted to choose.”

CPAC is held annually and serves as a sort of booster shot for the conservative movement. Event organizer Mercedes Schlapp, a senior fellow at the American Conservative Union Foundation and a Catholic, told Catholic News Agency “the death of wokeism and gender ideology” has finally arrived under President Trump.

She also highlighted his “revolution of common sense” on gender that she said resonated deeply with Christian parents.

Defeating the LGBT agenda, protecting families, and securing school choice were also themes particular to this year’s event.

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh heralded Trump’s policies as “the beginning of the end of gender ideology in the United States.”

Kimberly Fletcher of Moms for America summed up Trump’s victories as “everything that we asked for, we’re getting.”

Corey DeAngelis of the American Federation for Children predicted that over a dozen states may adopt universal school choice by the end of Trump’s term in 2028.

Terry Schilling, who is Catholic, of the American Principles Project called Trump the “most pro-family president” in history, citing executive orders safeguarding children and families that have conservatives on “offense” in the culture wars.

With speculation swirling about the dismantling of the Department of Education, CPAC 2025 served as an important moment for Christian activists who are emboldened under President Trump to reshape America’s cultural and educational landscape for the better for a long time to come.

Share











