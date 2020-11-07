Software that caused 6k Trump votes to go to Biden in Michigan used across the country

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

BELLAIRE, Michigan, November 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Roughly 6,000 incorrectly tallied votes in northern Michigan, allegedly caused by a “software issue,” have now been corrected, leading to President Donald Trump winning Antrim County. The same software is used in numerous other counties across the nation, with additional reports of glitches out of Georgia.

Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Republican Party in Michigan, summarized during a press conference yesterday, “In Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000-vote swing against our candidates. The county clerk came forward and said, ‘Tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes.’”

“We have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity,” she added, asking all counties “to closely examine their result for similar discrepancies.”

According to results released by Antrim County itself last night, Trump received 9,748 votes, and Biden only 5,960.

“Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, a Republican, said the results were skewed after the cards were moved from precincts to county offices and uploaded to a computer,” reported the Washington Examiner. “Dominion Voting Systems manufactures the software.”

According to Politico, “A technology glitch that halted voting in two Georgia counties on Tuesday morning was caused by a vendor uploading an update to their election machines the night before, a county election supervisor said.” As in Antrim County, the Georgia counties used “voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems.”

Meanwhile, Michigan has been in the headlines not only for a “software issue” in one county. In Detroit, election officials were covering windows into the absentee ballot counting center and cheering the removal of Republican observers.”

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

Patrick Colbeck, a former Michigan state senator, told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview that anybody who claims “an election victory on the basis of what happened, particularly in the state of Michigan and in the Detroit Absent Voter [AV] counting board, should not be claiming any sort of victory at all.”

“Because I’m telling you, the fraud that we witnessed, the interference … are going to knock the socks off of people that may think that this is just a matter of the vote that’s been cast, move on, there’s nothing to see here,” he added.

Colbeck also noted, “The poll workers themselves are fairly cooperative; they just want to do the right thing. But some of the chief election officials seemed to be intent on interfering with actual oversight activities of our officials, which is blatantly against the law. And that interference did not start on election day, November 3 — it started well before that.”

The Trump campaign announced a lawsuit in Michigan already on the day after election day.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” wrote campaign manager Bill Stepien. “President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted,” he added. “We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was called the winner of the presidency by virtually all media outlets earlier today, Trump doubled down on his intention to bring on legal challenges.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” the president announced. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

“I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” he emphasized.

The race in Michigan, with 99% reporting, has Biden winning by a margin of roughly 145,000 votes, with more than 5.5 million votes cast.

