‘Something extremely bogus is going on’: Elon Musk questions accuracy of COVID tests

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder received two positive and two negative test results in one day.
Fri Nov 13, 2020 - 3:07 pm EST
Elon Musk Flickr.com
By Mary Werbaneth
SILICON VALLEY, California, November 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted early this morning that he was tested four times in one day for the coronavirus — “[s]ame machine, same test, same nurse” — and received two positive and two negative results. 

BD presumably refers to Becton Dickinson, a medical technology company. 

Musk went on to question the accuracy of COVID-19 tests. 

“When asked if he was feeling any symptoms, the Tesla founder said they were minor, like that of a common cold and not much else,” The Daily Wire reported.

