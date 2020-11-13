‘Something extremely bogus is going on’: Elon Musk questions accuracy of COVID tests

SILICON VALLEY, California, November 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted early this morning that he was tested four times in one day for the coronavirus — “[s]ame machine, same test, same nurse” — and received two positive and two negative results.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

BD presumably refers to Becton Dickinson, a medical technology company.

Musk went on to question the accuracy of COVID-19 tests.

Would be great to hear from people who know a lot about the PCR testing industry. What’s the approximate false positive rate, all things considered, for cov2 PCR tests? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

“When asked if he was feeling any symptoms, the Tesla founder said they were minor, like that of a common cold and not much else,” The Daily Wire reported.