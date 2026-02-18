Son killed by ‘transgender’ father at hockey game was engaged to be married

Aidan Dorgan, who was murdered by his ‘transgender’ father in Rhode Island, was a mechanical engineer who was excited to be ‘living out my dream of working in the shipbuilding industry.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Aidan Dorgan, who was killed after being shot Monday by his “transgender” father at an ice hockey game in Rhode Island, was recently engaged to be married.

Robert Dorgan, who had undergone “gender reassignment” surgery in 2020, on Monday murdered his 23-year-old son Aidan and his ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan, and critically injured her parents as well as a family friend before killing himself, according to The Providence Journal. The family had gathered to watch Robert’s son Colin play in a high school ice hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Resurfaced information about the victims of Robert “Roberta” Dorgan’s rampage, who were some of his closest family members, shows that the son he murdered appeared to have a bright future ahead of him.

Aidan had graduated from college as a mechanical engineer, and became engaged in late August to a young woman known as Starr Nicole on her social media profile. Starr, who works as a dental assistant, had posted the Scripture passage Isaiah 62:5 while announcing her engagement: “For as a young man marries a young woman, so shall your sons marry you, and as the bridegroom rejoices over the bride, so shall your God rejoice over you.”

“You saved my life,” Starr wrote in a Facebook post following Aidan’s death.

During high school, Aidan had been captain of his hockey and lacrosse teams, as well as a National Honor Society member, the Providence Journal reported. At Merrimack College, he helped design robots as a mechanical engineer.

The young man “was a bright student who made both the President’s and Dean’s lists during his time at Merrimack,” Merrimack College President Christopher Hopey said in a statement.

“He was very involved in the School of Engineering and Computational Sciences and embodied a true pursuit of knowledge,” added Hopey.

After he graduated from college, Aidan was working as a systems engineer, according to his LinkedIn page. “After years of education and applications, I’m thrilled to finally start living out my dream of working in the shipbuilding industry,” he wrote.

Aidan’s mother Rhonda Dorgan, ex-wife of Robert, was also murdered by him on Monday. She had filed for divorce from Robert in 2020, citing “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits” as grounds for their divorce, but then crossed out these words and wrote “irreconcilable differences.”

A friend of Rhonda’s described her as a “a beacon of light in this dark world” in a Facebook post, the Journal reported.

“ALWAYS with a smile on her face. Literally the sweetest, loving person on this earth,” wrote Titia Sperry Bowes. “She raised the most beautiful children despite the things she endured.”

Christian actor Kevin Sorbo reposted a comment he received from Dorgan the day before his rampage after Sorbo posted a picture of a male member of U.S. Congress who identifies as a female, saying, “Tim McBride is a man. Community note this if I’m wrong.”

Dorgan shot back with what turned out to be an ominous warning: “keep bashing us. But do not wonder why we Go BERSERK.”

Robert Dorgan had previously pressed charges against his father in-law and mother after disputes that were reportedly related to his “transgender” status.

In 2020, Robert told police that his father-in-law had threatened to “have him murdered” if he did not move out of his residence, and that his father-in-law had used derogatory language against “transgenders,” saying that no such person was “going to stay in my house.”

Prosecutors eventually dismissed charges against the father-in-law, which had included intimidation of witnesses and victims of crimes and obstruction of the judicial system.

The murderous spree follows closely on the heels of an eerily similar family-related school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada, last week where a transgender-identifying young male tried to kill as many members of his family as he could before turning his gun on himself. By the time it was over, he had killed a total of nine and wounded another 25, some of whom remain in critical condition.

Following the Pawtucket slaughter, conservative commentator Benny Johnson compiled a list of mass shootings and assassinations by transgender-identifying individuals.

“It is now being reported that the Pawtucket, Rhode Island Hockey Arena shooter was transgender,” wrote Johnson.

Add it to the list: – Tumbler Ridge shooter was transgender. – Annunciation Catholic Church shooter identified as trans – Nashville Christian shooter identified as trans – Lakewood Church shooter identified as trans – Colorado Springs shooter identified as non-binary – Denver shooter identified as trans – Aberdeen shooter identified as trans – Iowa high school shooter trans activist – Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson had a furry obsession and lived with transgender boyfriend – Trump’s attempted assassin Thomas Crooks used they/them pronouns, had a deep interest in furries, and was exploring gender identity.

“Radical gender ideology is pushing unstable individuals toward violence and targeting innocent people,” noted Johnson. “Trans violence is an epidemic and the threat is escalating.”

