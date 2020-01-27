Soros announces billion-dollar university network to advance leftist values

January 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Far-left billionaire financier George Soros is launching an international network for educational institutions for the purpose of advancing his interpretation of “democratic values” and combatting the rise of “nationalism,” he announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The new Open Society University Network (OSUN) will be a platform to support teaching and research, available for all existing universities to join, Forbes reported. Soros’ New York-based Open Society Foundation (OSF) will be providing $1 billion to establish it.

The creation of this “innovative educational network that the world really needs” will be the “most important project of my life,” Soros said. He added that part of its purposes will be to push back against “would-be or actual dictators” leading the world’s most influential nations, Radio Free Europe added, although he listed the United States under President Donald Trump alongside actual authoritarian states, such as Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Xi Jinping’s China.

“When his fantasy of becoming President came true, (Trump’s) narcissism developed a pathological dimension,” Soros claimed. “He has transgressed the limits imposed on the presidency by the Constitution and has been impeached for it.” In fact, the impeachment is about the propriety of seeking an investigation into the foreign dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, and whether the delivery of foreign aid to Ukraine was made dependent on that investigation.

“In Soros’s view, it is high time (for) Open Society Foundation, the vehicle through which he funds myriad endeavours to advance an ideologically-driven political agenda, to build on his previous efforts and develop ‘a new and innovative educational network that the world really needs,’” Dr. Zoltán Kovács, Hungary’s Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Relations, wrote in response to the news, Breitbart reported.

“As we’ve said before, the international media and advocates of globalism enjoy referring to Mr. Soros as a ‘philanthropist’ engaged in ‘charitable giving,’” Kovács went on. “But all you really have to do is listen to Soros himself. He’s pretty clear about his determination to push his open society agenda.”

Soros is an avowed progressive, foe of Republicans generally and Trump specifically, and a prolific financier of left-wing causes throughout the United States and around the world, including abortion, euthanasia, population control, same-sex “marriage,” transgenderism, and more.

His OSF spends $940 million annually in 100 different countries, including $150 million per year funding the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the leading abortion company Planned Parenthood, and other liberal groups. He invested $5.1 million in a super PAC dedicated to funding groups working against Trump’s re-election; and is an aggressive supporter of the European Union who has spent money in hopes of influencing the elections of multiple European nations.