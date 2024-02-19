Soros expands media empire in US election year with major investment in radio stations

The move prompted a Republican insider to speculate that the billionaire is positioning himself to exert political influence on public opinion through his media mega-kingdom in the months before the 2024 presidential election.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – George Soros is about to take 40 percent of the second largest radio company in the U.S., positioning him to exert strong media influence over the upcoming presidential election.

According to emerging financial reports, the left-wing billionaire purchased $400 million of the debt of Audacy, the number two radio station owner (behind iHeart Media) in the nation that owns more than 220 stations throughout the country.

Soros invested in the company after it recently filed for bankruptcy in January with nearly $2 billion in debt. The investment, which has been confirmed by Audacy, comes with a yield of 50 cents on the dollar after the company emerges from bankruptcy, pending approval by a bankruptcy court of the company’s restructuring plan.

The move has prompted a Republican insider to speculate that Soros was positioning himself to exert political influence on public opinion through his media mega-kingdom in the months before the 2024 presidential election.

The investment is the latest move by Soros to expand his media empire in efforts to manipulate American politics. According to recent reports, Soros is funneling money into local Texas Democratic parties in an attempt to flip the Lone Star State blue.

READ: George Soros funding local Democratic parties in Texas to help turn state blue: report

The Daily Caller reported that “Soros, working with the Texas Majority PAC, donated six-figure sums to the Democratic parties of Hidalgo, Cameron and Dallas counties, all of which are plurality or majority Hispanic, the Texas Tribune reported. Soros’ spending comes as Democrats have lost ground nationally and in Texas with Latino voters.”

This is not the first time that Soros has targeted the Hispanic voting bloc or used media investments to try to affect elections. The Daily Caller reported in December 2023 that “the Open Society Policy Center, the Foundation to Promote Open Society and the Open Society Institute, all arms of the Soros philanthropic network, poured tens of millions of dollars into left-of-center Latino voter mobilization groups and left-wing Latino advocacy organizations in 2022, an election year while buying up Latino media and plotting with Democratic strategists.”

Last year, local news outlet Maine Public reported that the Soros-backed National Trust had gained control of Maine’s largest network of newspapers, acquiring five daily papers and 17 weekly publications. The National Trust had received funding from Soros’ Open Society Foundation and left-wing Swiss Billionaire Hansjörg Wyss for the purchase of the media network.

Tracking Soros’ political spending and his correlative media investments and influence in mainstream media, Media Research Center published a report revealing the extensive media empire the billionaire has acquired over the last two decades.

In their executive summary, the center states, “George Soros is arguably the most influential liberal financier in the United States, donating more than $8 billion just to his Open Society Foundations. In 2004, he spent more than $27 million to defeat President George W. Bush and has given away millions more since to promote the left-wing agenda. But what goes almost without notice is Soros’ extensive influence on and involvement with the media.”

Since 2003, Soros has donated more than $52 million to all kinds of media outlets – liberal news organizations, investigative reporting and even smaller blogs. He has also been involved in funding the infrastructure of supposedly "neutral" news, from education to even the industry ombudsman association. Many other operations Soros supports also have a media component to what they do.

The full Media Research Center report can be viewed here, and a list of the top journalists who serve on Soros-funded boards of directors or advisers can be viewed here.

RELATED

