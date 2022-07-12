Soros, Gates, Spielberg, DiCaprio help fill Stacey Abrams’ war chest in Georgia governor’s race

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) – Leftist mega-donors George Soros and Melinda Gates as well as top-tier Hollywood names such as Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio are funding Democrat Stacey Abrams in her run to unseat Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The donations were revealed by One Georgia’s Campaign Contribution Disclosure Report filed July 8. The funding of the wealthy liberal elites, including $2.5 million donated by Soros’ Democracy PAC, has helped give pro-abortion Abrams a sizable monetary edge over Kemp.

An Abrams spokesperson told The Hill that she raised about $22 million during May and June, more than three times the amount Kemp was able to raise during that period.

Abrams is reportedly nearing $50 million for her gubernatorial campaign. Kemp has raised $31 million.

According to WJCL 22 ABC, the Abrams campaign “argues it must outspend Kemp to overcome his advantages as the incumbent.”

Abrams, a former minority leader of the Georgia House who lost a gubernatorial run in 2018, is staunchly pro-abortion, and was one of most outspoken critics of Georgia’s Heartbeat Bill, which banned most abortions on babies with detectable heartbeats before it was blocked in 2020. At the time, she called the bill “abominable” and “evil,” and bad for “morality and our humanity” as well as “bad for business.”

Soros, Gates, and Abrams’ Hollywood donors are likewise fervently pro-abortion. Hollywood and the film industry as a whole are so reliant on abortion to continue their lifestyles that they threatened to “boycott” Georgia as the Heartbeat Bill made headway, with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) claiming that the law “would make Georgia an inhospitable place for those in the film and television industry to work.”

Abrams is also known for her support of the radical “For the People Act” (HR1), a package of sweeping changes to election rules that has been described by Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama as a measure rendering the “reliability [and] the trustworthiness of American elections” as “akin to those in the old Soviet Union, or in Cuba, or in Venezuela.”

Brooks warned that the bill would facilitate voter fraud, and Breitbart host Alex Marlow noted that it would make a Democrat majority “permanent.” The act would remove a photo ID requirement for voting, reduce the voting age to 16, and automatically register voters applying for welfare or changing addresses, among many other changes.

Soros, who tied with progressive activist Karla Jurvetson for the largest-named sum to Abrams’ latest campaign, is notorious among some conservatives for his funding of extremist leftist causes, including radical feminism and anti-police hatred. He openly champions what he calls an “open society,” which in his view includes global governance, open borders, fomenting unrest, undermining national currencies, and supporting groups dedicated to crushing American capitalism.

Other major reported sums to Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign include $1 million from Democrat mega-donor Donald Sussman, $200,000 from Melinda Gates, $50,000 each from Spielberg and Bad Robot founder J.J. Abrams, and $25,000 each from DiCaprio and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre.

