Soros gives over $3 million to try to flip Texas for Democrats

The Soros-funded Texas Majority PAC launched its ‘Blue Texas’ initiative this week in an effort to recruit volunteers and candidates and improve Democrat turnout ahead of the 2026 midterms.

(LifeSiteNews) – Far-left financier George Soros is bankrolling a campaign to flip Republican stronghold of Texas to the Democrats, a longtime objective that, if successful, would turn American national elections almost irrevocably blue.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Soros-funded Texas Majority PAC launched on Monday its “Blue Texas” initiative in conjunction with the state and local Democrat Parties, with a mission to recruit volunteers and candidates and improve Democrat turnout in time for the 2026 midterm elections. Soros gave the PAC $2.1 million last year and another $1 million so far this year.

“The longer-term goal of the initiative is to make Texas a battleground state by 2032, when the state is expected to play an even larger role in the electoral college following the next round of redistricting,” the Journal reports.

“If a win is on the table in 2026, we don’t want to leave it there by not being organized,” said PAC deputy executive director Katherine Fischer. “There is no choice for Texas or for anyone else in the country who wants to see a Democrat in the White House after 2032 but to find a pathway through Texas.”

With 40 electoral votes, two U.S. Senators (both currently Republicans), and 38 seats in the US House of Representatives (25 of which are currently held by Republicans), Texas is essential to the GOP’s hold on and path to national power. No Democrat presidential candidate has won the state since 1976, and no Democrat has won any statewide office since 1994.

Flipping the state would dramatically reverse Democrats’ current fortunes, turning narrow GOP victories into defeats and requiring Republicans to dramatically improve their performance elsewhere in the country to stand a chance nationally. However, similar efforts in the past have failed to yield results.

The so-called “Blue Texas” alliance consisting of the Soros PAC and state and local Democrat organs spent a combined total of $35 million in the 2024 election cycle, but failed to win the presidency or flip Texas’s Senate representation, congressional delegation, or control of the state legislature.

While concern lingers among conservatives over whether mass immigration will eventually change the state for Democrats in the long run, for the time being it appears money and outreach will be insufficient to reverse the party’s fortunes without significant changes to their candidates and messaging.

Only 29 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Democrats, according to a SSRS poll commissioned in March by CNN, the lowest finding since the network began tracking it in 1992. Only 27 percent of respondents to a NBC News poll released around the same time had a favorable view of Democrats.

Exit polls show that President Donald Trump won the 2024 election primarily due to widespread discontent with the state of the economy and the southern U.S.-Mexico border under Biden, which former Vice President and eventual Democrat nominee Kamala Harris signaled her policies would not change.

Of particular note, exit polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted for Trump instead.

