Soros-owned radio station doxes ICE agents hunting for illegal migrant gang members: report

A radio station owned by radical leftist and open borders advocate George Soros has reportedly doxed federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who were hunting for criminals in a region of San Jose, California, known for its violent gangs.

This article was originally published by the WND News Center.

Such doxing – the public identification of vehicles or individuals – could allow gang member suspects to evade arrest, or even turn on the officers and injure them.

The report from the Post Millennial said the Bay Area station “reported live the vehicle descriptions of three alleged undercover vehicles in east San Jose, an area with violent Latino migrant gang activity.”

The report warned, “The information put the law enforcement officers at serious risk while an operation was ongoing targeting violent, criminal foreign nationals.”

The situation developed just days ago, on Jan. 26, “KCBS 740 AM radio host Bret Burkhart described the unmarked vehicles being used by ICE and the exact locations where ICE agents had been operating.”

READ: Sen. John Kennedy slams FCC over hurried approval of Soros radio station takeover

At around 6:05 p.m. PT, @KCBSRadio, a prominent Bay Area radio station, reported live the vehicle descriptions of three alleged undercover @ICEgovERO @ICEgov vehicles in east San Jose, an area with violent Latino migrant gang activity. The information put the law enforcement… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 27, 2025

It’s on the list of radio stations owned by Audacity, Inc. which is the company George Soros recently became majority owner of. https://t.co/U8Sp9SI586. pic.twitter.com/rLOGhy7giM — Matthew Snyder (@MattDavidSnyder) January 27, 2025

The report explained Burkhart was using information that appeared on social media from a leftist group called the Rapid Response Network, which fights deportation for illegal aliens.

“Here’s what’s happening,” Burkhart said. “San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and head councilmember Peter Ortiz confirmed today that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are currently carrying out an operation on the east side of town. The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network, which is a community defense projecting system for immigrant communities against deportation threats, first reported the activity on its platforms.”

Then followed the identification of three vehicles and their locations.

The apparent attempt to foil law enforcement comes, the report said, “as federal authorities are currently carrying out mass deportation operations across the United States at the direction of President Trump, targeting violent illegal immigrants convicted and/or charged with serious crimes, including murder, child rape, and assault with deadly weapons.”

Soros last year bought Audacity, the parent company for KCBS.

On the website for Soros’ Open Society Foundation he brags that it supports those groups working on issues for “migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.”

