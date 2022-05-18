South Carolina governor signs law keeping men out of women’s sports

The entire country has seen what happens when men enter women's sports.

Lia Thomas is a biological male, but he was nonetheless allowed swim against elite female competitors to win an NCAA Freestyle competition, much to the disappointment of those women who had trained so hard to compete.

SIGN THE PETITION TO BAN MALES FROM WOMEN'S SPORTS TODAY

Males have a natural advantage over females in the vast majority of sports, so allowing them to enter women's sports can:

crush the motivation of the biological girls who have worked hard to compete on a level playing field

put females into harm's way in contact sports and locker rooms

deprive women of their right to fairly compete for college scholarships and many other accolades

We all know the spectacle of Lia Thomas defeating those female swimmers was a charade, a mockery of women's sports, but now it's time to do something about it.

Please SIGN this urgent petition calling on members of Congress to pass a law banning the participation of biological males in women's sports.

This is not just about ensuring biological girls and women can compete fairly and win in their chosen sports, but it's also a major safety issue in contact sports and the dangerous use of women's locker rooms by gender-confused males.

Some of you will remember Fallon Fox, the male MMA fighter who claimed to be a woman and left his female opponent concussed and with a fractured skull.

Fox later announced on social media that he enjoys "smacking up" women who "talk transphobic nonsense."

Any reasonable person knows men shouldn't compete against women, but some people are too politically correct to take a stand and protect girls and women from this madness.

It's now time to join the growing pushback against the gender-confused lobby and their dangerous beliefs that have literally left some female competitors in the hospital.

Please SIGN this common sense petition calling on Congress to ban all males from competing in women's sport.

Future generations will look back with gratitude on those who stood on the right side of history, defending women from these very confused males.

Nothing less than a federal ban on biological males forcing their way into women's sport is enough, so this petition will be sent to all members of Congress demanding legislative action.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

'Olympians, coaches, swimmers write open letter demanding NCAA protect women’s sports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/olympians-coaches-swimmers-write-open-letter-demanding-ncaa-protect-womens-sports/

'Female swimmer torches NCAA after losing spot to William ‘Lia’ Thomas: ‘Make the right changes’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/female-swimmer-nudged-out-of-competition-by-william-lia-thomas-torches-ncaa-in-open-letter/

'Rep. Boebert files resolution declaring female runner-up to ‘Lia’ Thomas the rightful winner' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/boebert-leads-resolution-to-declare-female-runner-up-to-lia-thomas-the-rightful-winner/

**Photo Credit: Fox News/YouTube screenshot