South Carolina House passes bill to create tax credits for pregnancy center donations

The South Carolina House and Senate both unanimously passed the bill and now needs only a third reading in the House before going to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster for a final signature.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (LifeSiteNews) – The South Carolina House voted 95-0 on Wednesday to make tax credits available for donating to pro-life pregnancy centers, further incentivizing options to help pregnant women choose life.

S.32, the Pregnancy Care Tax Credit Act, establishes a tax credit for charitable contributions to a “pregnancy resource center, a crisis pregnancy center, maternity home, or residential program for human trafficking victims,” according to its official fiscal impact statement, with a maximum aggregated amount of $3.5 million per calendar year, with credits for donating to a single charity capped at 25% of that amount. The state Department of Revenue must “compile a list of eligible charitable organizations and make the list publicly available.”

The bill passed the Senate 45-0 at the beginning of the month, and now needs only a third reading in the House before going to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster for a final signature.

“It’s about trying to incentivize people to make those private contributions to support these centers and these homes. It’s something where they can claim up to 50% of their tax liability as a credit. Of course, it’s always been tax-deductible, but we’re making it a tax credit. We’re making it a dollar-for-dollar incentive for private donors,” Republican state Rep. Steven Long explained. “It is really hard to start a family and grow a family in the current economy, just where we’re at right now. And so by providing these sorts of tools to those private, resource centers and maternity homes, we’re able to give those people what they need to be able to start a family.”

Crisis pregnancy centers and other community health locations have long provided low-income women with a wide variety of services, including ultrasounds, basic medical care, adoption referrals, parenting classes, and children’s supplies that help mitigate the fears and burdens that lead some to choose abortion. For that reason, they have long been a target of left-wing rage, with attacks often focusing on claims that they deceive women, both about abortion and about their own services. But the pro-life contentions most often derided as “misinformation” are in fact true, and accusations of self-misrepresentation typically refer to little more than the fact that ads for them appear in online searches for the term “abortion.”

The abortion movement is notoriously hostile to such alternatives to abortion from publicity campaigns to malign crisis pregnancy centers to attempts to strip medical licenses from pro-life doctors to violence and threats against pregnancy centers that under the Biden administration were less likely to be prosecuted than purported cases of anti-abortion violence.

Data from the South Carolina Department of Public Health indicated that abortions in the state fell by 63% in 2024, the first full year in which South Carolina’s heartbeat-based abortion ban was in effect.

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