South Carolina Republicans help block pro-life bill that would sanction women who get abortions

‘Pro-life’ groups and Republican lawmakers are opposing a South Carolina bill that punishes women who freely choose to kill their unborn babies. The groups have found common cause with pro-abortion activists.

(LifeSiteNews) — Four Republicans joined with their Democratic colleagues to “stall” a proposed law in South Carolina that would provide stronger protections for preborn babies while punishing abortionists for killing babies. The law includes potential time in prison for women who freely chose to kill the preborn baby growing in their womb.

Senate Bill 323 failed to advance during a subcommittee vote yesterday, the Associated Press reported.

“Four of the six Republicans on the subcommittee refused to vote on the bill, which would ban all abortions unless the woman’s life is threatened,” according to the Associated Press. “The three Democrats were then able to vote against sending the bill forward.”

The Unborn Child Protection Act would amend state law to protect babies from the moment of conception. Current law allows for killing preborn babies until a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks.

The current law also allows for “exceptions for rape or incest during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy,” alleged medical emergencies, or “fatal fetal anomalies,” according to the governor’s office. Pro-lifers affirm, however, that the circumstances of someone’s birth do not determine their worthiness to be protected from abortion. Direct abortion is also never necessary, as medical experts have affirmed.

The proposed law would additionally direct doctors to “make all reasonable efforts to deliver and save the life of an unborn child during the process of separating the unborn child from the pregnant woman, to the extent that it does not adversely affect the life or physical health of the pregnant woman, and in a manner that is consistent with reasonable medical practice.”

South Carolina Citizens for Life joined with pro-abortion groups in opposing new protections for innocent preborn babies.

“Criminalizing women who have an abortion is inconsistent with our decades of work to legally protect both the unborn and the mother,” the group stated, according to ABC News. “Pro-lifers understand better than anyone else the desire to punish the purveyors of abortion who act callously and without regard to the dignity of human life. But turning women who have abortions into criminals, as S.323 does, is not the way.”

The so-called Center for Reproductive Rights, which opposes all protections for innocent preborn babies, similarly criticized the bill.

Likewise, Students for Life of America’s political arm opposed this bill, claiming that women who freely choose to go to an abortion facility and pay money to an abortionist to kill their baby are a “second-victim.”

President Kristan Hawkins said a different law that does not include sanctions for women who kill their babies is the “principled alternative.”

“To restore a culture of Life in South Carolina, women must feel protected and supported,” Students for Life Action stated in a news release. “The Human Life Protection Act provides a common-sense way forward in how to abolish abortion for good, without compromising on principles that protect preborn children from their earliest days as well as mothers who are often the second-victim of the predatory abortion industry.”

While pro-life groups tend to claim that women are the “second victim” of an abortion, this consensus has been challenged, particularly in recent years with events like “Shout your abortion.”

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson recently made this point during a Turning Point USA event at Indiana University.

Carlson said he used to think that abortion could be acceptable in some circumstances, such as rape, but has changed his mind.

“It’s so obviously a child sacrifice rite,” Carlson said, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

He continued to criticize the “wicked, gleeful enthusiasm” for abortion, referencing the “shout your abortion” movement.

