South Carolina Supreme Court rejects Planned Parenthood challenge to heartbeat law

The ruling from South Carolina’s top court is the latest victory for the Palmetto State’s efforts to restrict abortion.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (LifeSiteNews) — South Carolina’s law against abortions on babies once a heartbeat can be detected, typically around five to seven weeks, can continue to stand after the state’s highest court rejected another abortion industry challenge.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities previously filed a lawsuit to enjoin the law based on what it claimed was an unclear definition in the law of how to detect a heartbeat. The filing also admitted that a fetal heartbeat is detected earlier than 17 weeks, as the abortion industry has previously argued.

“In its order, the high court declined to enjoin the law or take up the challenge directly,” ABC 4 reported. “The petition for original jurisdiction would have allowed the case to bypass lower courts; in its decision, the high court left the door open for the providers to seek action in lower courts.”

The ruling from the Supreme Court of South Carolina is the latest victory for the Palmetto State’s efforts to restrict abortion. The state’s highest court upheld the law in August after it was rewritten to survive legal challenges.

Planned Parenthood said that “around 91 percent” of its clients seeking abortions in Columbia and Charleston were turned away after the court ruled in favor of the heartbeat law in August.

“The abortion restriction bans most abortions after about six weeks’ gestation, with exceptions for rape or incest up to 12 weeks, as well as for ‘fatal fetal anomalies,’ or to save the life of the mother,” LifeSiteNews previously reported. “Protections for babies younger than six weeks are not provided. Pro-lifers point out that life begins at conception, the deliberate killing of a preborn baby is never medically necessary, and that preborn babies are not at fault for the conditions of their conception.”

While heartbeat laws do not fully protect all preborn babies from abortion, they have shown to reduce the killing of innocent human life. However, states have to grapple with the problems of abortion drugs – President Joe Biden and his administration have sought to make it easy for women to access the dangerous drugs, even ignoring federal law in their pursuit.

However, recent data shows that birth rates have risen in states that have restricted abortion since the reversal of Roe v. Wade and that many women in those states likely have not resorted to “self-managed” abortions, such as with illegal pills.

Other states with restrictions on abortion have seen similar success in protecting human life. Indiana, for example, reportedly had no abortions in August 2023 following the implementation of its near-total ban on the killing of preborn babies, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Other states have seen similar decreases in reported abortions following their bans or restrictions, including Kentucky and North Carolina.

