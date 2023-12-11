South Carolina town moves to ban scandal-ridden abortion center as a ‘public nuisance’

Abortion activists continuously harass pro-lifers in front of Greenville Women’s Clinic, and law enforcement has reportedly responded to the business more than 300 times, leading to around 20 arrests.

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (LifeSiteNews) — Local officials in a South Carolina town are considering revocation of an abortion facility’s business license over the pervasive harassment and public disorder caused by pro-abortion activists who congregate outside, according to a local pro-life leader.

Writing in a guest post for Students for Life of America, Campaign for Abortion Free Cities Greenville leader Hayden Laye details what has been going on outside Greenville Women’s Clinic (GWC), outside of which pro-life volunteers commonly engage in peaceful protest of abortion, sidewalk counseling for those tempted to resort to it, and silent prayer for all involved.

“In the past, I have had the police wrongly called on me (for the ridiculous and untrue assertion that I broke an umbrella of theirs while they were using it to block my pro-life sign),” Laye writes. “In addition, along with many others, I’ve also had multiple pieces of property stolen by these protesters. I’ve also had cowbells rung in my ears for more than four hours straight while merely standing quietly outside.”

“When we try to move away from the entrance to the GWC, even going across the street, these protesters just continue to follow us and harass us,” he continues. “They also disgustingly hang condoms filled with rotting food around the facility to try to prevent us from exercising our First Amendment rights.”

Such behavior has become so pervasive that Greenville Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas has introduced a resolution that would revoke GWC’s business license on the grounds that it “constitutes a public nuisance” through what transpires outside the building, the “unusually high number of response calls” that law enforcement has been forced to make to the business, and its failure to “provide sufficient security measures to protect people and property located on the premises.”

“[A]ccording to the Community Crime Map there were 82 incidents within 500 feet of the business located at 1142 Grove Rd from June 1, 2023 to November 29, 2023, and there were 45 Simple Assaults from October 5, 2021 to October 23, 2023, and 7 breach of beach/disturbance calls from November 3, 2021 to November 30, 2022, and 10 malicious damages incidents from March 12, 2022 to September 7, 2023,” according to the resolution.

In addition, “the Sheriff’s Office has reported that it responded to the business on more than 300 occasions, resulting in approximately 20 arrests,” the resolution further states.

“At this past Tuesday’s council meeting when the resolution was introduced, there was overwhelming support for it,” Laye reports. “When it was introduced, most in the audience erupted into cheers with only about one-third of the audience standing in opposition to it.”

Students for Life Action adds that GWC “has failed to comply with state regulations multiple times, failed to manage infectious waste, and failed to maintain emergency kits, as reported by those doing health and safety inspections,” according to state health reports.

South Carolina, which prohibits abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, is one of 16 states where most abortions are illegal by around six weeks or earlier, with available data so far indicating that pro-life laws made enforceable by the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade could effectively wipe out an estimated 200,000 or more abortions a year nationwide.

Last year’s leak and subsequent confirmation of Roe’s demise triggered a nationwide wave of pro-abortion anger, threats, and violence, including 88 attacks on nonprofit pregnancy centers and more than 200 attacks on Catholic churches, as well as intimidating protests outside Republican-appointed justices’ homes – with the approval of the Biden White House and then-House Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi.

