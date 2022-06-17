South Dakota becomes abortion-free as Planned Parenthood closes state’s last facility

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (LifeSiteNews) – Abortion giant Planned Parenthood has closed its last clinic in South Dakota, making the state abortion-free.
On Monday, the Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls performed its last abortion before shutting down and making South Dakota free of abortions, according to the New York Times.
“Abortions have stopped in South Dakota. We have prayed for this day, and now it is here,” Governor Kristi Noem tweeted.
Abortions have stopped in South Dakota. We have prayed for this day, and now it is here.
Now, we must redouble our focus on taking care of mothers in crisis. Help is available for you. Adoption is an option. You are never alone.https://t.co/dlBs6sd7R8
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 16, 2022
“Now, we must redouble our focus on taking care of mothers in crisis,” she added. “Help is available for you. Adoption is an option. You are never alone.”
Earlier this year, Republican legislators in South Dakota refused to consider a bill Noem proposed which would have banned almost all abortions if a fetal heartbeat could be detected.
Therefore, while the states hasn’t officially banned all abortions, the closure of the last clinic will make the state abortion-free, as mail-order abortions were banned earlier this year.
In 2020, the Sioux Falls clinic temporarily closed due to COVID-19 regulations, resulting in a record low number of abortions, with only three performed in six months.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has told Nancy Pelosi, a pro-abortion Democrat, not to present herself for Holy Communion.
The archbishop is doing this to not only protect our Lord from sacrilege, but also to call Nancy Pelosi to repent from the grave sin of promoting abortion and from the sacrilegious communions that follow.
Archbishop Cordileone will now encounter sustained pressure to roll-back his decision, so we must stand with him today.
SIGN and SHARE this petition to stand with Archbishop Corileone as protects our Lord and Nancy Pelosi from further sacrilegious communions.
The Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ and no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to receive Holy Communion until confessing that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
Nancy Pelosi's soul is in grave danger, not least because of sacrilegious communions as she continues a career-long crusade in support of killing unborn babies, and so the archbishop has done the most charitable thing possible in calling her to repentance and barring her from Holy Communion until she repents.
We must stand with this brave shepherd today, whom the people of San Francisco are lucky to call their archbishop.
SIGN the petition to support Archbishop Cordileone's brave defense of Our Lord in the Eucharist.
Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day."
What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies.
In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
In announcing that the Speaker of the House is barred from Holy Communion, Cordileone made clear that he "will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you [Pelosi].”
This is the heart of a true shepherd - Cordileone is a father willing to undergo all manner of insults and ridicule from the media and lukewarm Catholics in order to call one of his flock back to the fold.
SIGN the petition today to stand with Archbishop Cordileone as he faces into a storm of criticism.
MORE INFORMATION:
BREAKING: San Francisco archbishop bars Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion
Pelosi: ‘Of course’ companies should pay employees to travel out of state for abortions
Bishop of pro-abortion Nancy Pelosi launches public campaign of ‘prayer and fasting’ for her
House Democrats vote to codify Roe v. Wade, legalize abortion on demand
Pelosi defends ‘pro-abortion Catholic’ stance, claims pro-lifers ‘don’t believe in governance’
**Photo: PatristicNectarFilms/YouTube**
Since news broke of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, many states have responded by passing a series of pro-life laws to protect defenseless unborn children. Several states have revealed plans to protect the unborn by banning most or all abortions.
Accordingly, Planned Parenthood has shut several of their clinics in the past weeks, citing staff problems and politics. Five closed this past Monday.
Recent polling shows that Americans are becoming overwhelmingly pro-life, resulting in fewer women seeking abortions.
According to a Rasmussen Reports survey released May 17, which polled 1,000 likely U.S. voters on May 15-16, a sweeping majority (67%) of respondents, including the 24% who think “all abortions should be illegal,” said they “believe abortion should not be legal past the first three months of pregnancy,”
Only 13% said they think “abortion should be legal at any time during a pregnancy before the moment of birth.” Another 13% said they would support legal abortion up to the sixth month of pregnancy.