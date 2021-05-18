Space Force fires commander for speaking out against critical-race indoctrination in military

May 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Criticizing leftist ideology’s impact on the United States Armed Forces is a fireable offense in President Joe Biden’s America, as Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier of the U.S. Space Force learned the hard way recently.

Lohmeier, the commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, recently self-published a book titled Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military. In an interview for the book on a May 7 podcast, he discussed the spread of critical race theory (CRT, the “view that the law and legal institutions are inherently racist and that race itself … is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of colour”) within the military through so-called “diversity and inclusion” programs.

This push, he went on, is contributing to a culture in which liberal views are being favored over conservative ones, and military leaders are fearful of reprisals for not conforming to the new dominant ideology. “I want to make it clear to both (Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin) and every service member, this agenda, it will divide us, it will not unify us,” he said.

In response to those comments, Space Operations Command head Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting relieved Lohmeier from his position over an alleged loss of confidence in his leadership ability, Military.com reported. Whiting also “initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity,” a Space Force spokesperson added.

"I was apprised of the option to have my book reviewed at the Pentagon's prepublication and security review prior to release, but was also informed that it was not required," Lohmeier told Military.com, explaining that he consulted with base public affairs and legal counsel before going ahead with the book. "My intent never has been to engage in partisan politics. I have written a book about a particular political ideology in the hope that our Defense Department might return to being politically non-partisan in the future as it has honorably done throughout history.”

Following his firing, Lohmeier gave Fox News’ Sean Hannity one more example of CRT’s fallout within the military, alleging that videos presenting Americans and white people as “evil” were “sent out to every base (and) service member,” who “were asked to watch (them) in preparation for” a force-wide stand down ordered by Austin, “requiring all units to discuss the threat of extremism within 60 days” as the first step in “a concerted effort to better educate ourselves and our people about the scope of this problem and to develop sustainable ways to eliminate the corrosive effects that extremist ideology and conduct have on the workforce.”

Citing Lohmeier’s case, Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson blasted the Space Force for being “otherwise occupied” with “political purges of their own ranks” instead of dealing with potential threats from unidentified flying objects (UFOs), which have been a subject of increasing mainstream fascination after the declassification of Air Force videos that appear to reveal encounters with seemingly-inexplicable aircraft.

Last month, The War Zone’s Tyler Rogoway wrote that he believes many of the UFOs are in fact deceptively low-tech spy drones deployed by foreign governments, and that the Pentagon is exploiting the public’s fascination with the possibility of alien life to draw attention away from its failure to stop America’s enemies from “making off with what could be the biggest intelligence haul of a generation.”

Whatever the truth behind the mysteries in America’s skies, Lohmeier says his message about critical race theory is being embraced by those most immediately affected. He told Military.com he has received many messages from active-duty service members saying “Thank you, thank you, thank you for speaking up -- because we don't have a voice anymore.”