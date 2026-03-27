Spain authorizes euthanasia for gang rape victim after suicide attempt left her paralyzed

Noelia Castillo, who suffered severe trauma and chronic pain after a gang rape and was later paralyzed following a suicide attempt, was granted euthanasia as her family opposed the decision.

BARCELONA, Spain (LifeSiteNews) — A young woman who was left paralyzed from a suicide attempt after being gang raped has died by assisted suicide, despite her father’s desperate attempt to intervene through the courts.

Noelia Castillo of Barcelona, who spent much of her life living in group homes, was horrifically sexually assaulted by three men in 2022, sending her into mental and emotional despair.

Later that year, unable to cope with what had happened, she survived an attempt to kill herself by jumping off a five-story building, but was left a pain-racked paraplegic.

“I want to go now and stop suffering, period. None of my family is in favor of euthanasia. But what about all the pain I’ve suffered during all these years?” Castillo told Antena 3’s Y Ahora Sonsoles, according to U.K. broadcaster Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC).

“I don’t feel like doing anything: not going out, not eating. Sleeping is very difficult for me, and I have back and leg pain,” said Castillo according to the LBC report.

“I’ve told them how I want it to be. I want to die looking beautiful. I’ve always thought I want to die looking good. I’ll wear my prettiest dress and put on makeup; it will be something simple,” she said.

‘A grotesque betrayal of the virtues of the civilized society’

“The tragic life and death of Noelia Castillo exposes the wickedness of state-assisted euthanasia,” said Brendan O’Neill, writing at The Spectator. “The supposed ‘gift’ of death for those in pain or anguish is in truth a grotesque betrayal of the virtues of the civilised society.”

“Modern Europe talks endlessly about the importance of helping those with mental ill-health, yet this young woman in anguish is granted death. Ours is the era of ‘MeToo,’ yet to this woman who suffered sexual assault we offered not solidarity but annihilation,” explained O’Neill. “Under the regime of euthanasia we sacrifice our human duties at the altar of ‘merciful death.’”

‘This is the worst story I’ve ever heard’ – Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh was emphatic in his denunciation of the young woman’s untimely death by assisted suicide.

“This is the worst story I’ve ever heard. It’s also perfectly emblematic of the decline of western civilization,” said the Daily Wire commentator in a blistering series of X posts. “Open the floodgates to the foreign hordes. Watch helplessly as they rape our wives and children. Then euthanize their victims so that they won’t go around complaining about it.”

“All of the arguments for euthanasia fail,” declared Walsh. “Ours is the first society in history to suggest that being euthanized clinically in the exact way that stray dogs are put down – and by someone else’s hand, not your own – is the dignified way to go out. It’s totally incoherent. It fails even by its own logic.”

“When it comes to euthanasia, the first and most immediate question is not whether people have the right to kill themselves, but whether the STATE and the MEDICAL INDUSTRY have the right to kill people. Should doctors be in the business of deliberately killing human beings? Should we have a bureaucracy for suicide?” asked Walsh.

‘Morally unacceptable’

The Catholic Church rejects all forms of euthanasia and assisted suicide as “morally unacceptable.” The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “an act or omission which, of itself or by intention, causes death in order to eliminate suffering constitutes a murder gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to the living God, his Creator.”

“Palliative care is a special form of disinterested charity. As such it should be encouraged,” the Catechism adds.

“It is God who remains the sovereign Master of life,” it further states. “We are stewards, not owners, of the life God has entrusted to us. It is not ours to dispose of.”

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