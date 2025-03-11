Spain to consider establishing constitutional ‘right’ to abortion

During a March 5 press conference, Spain’s minister of equality, Ana Redondo, said that she supports changing the Spanish constitution to include a 'right' to murder the unborn through abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Government of Spain is considering enshrining abortion as a “right” in the nation’s constitution.

During a March 5 press conference, Spain’s minister of equality, Ana Redondo, said that she supports adding abortion as a “right” in the Spanish constitution, according to Infosalus, the health information portal of Europa Press.

“It seems to me that it is a good way to protect sexual and reproductive rights and, above all, women’s freedom. And it seems to me that it is an issue to be studied,” Redondo said.

Redondo admitted that the current culture in once prolifically Catholic Spain may not support the provision, noting that adding abortion “rights” to the constitution is “enormously complex.”

However, she promised to include abortion “rights” in the constitution “when the opportune and necessary conditions exist to be able to do so.”

Currently, abortion is legal in Spain during the first 14-weeks of pregnancy. However, this would likely be extended if abortion “rights” were added to the constitution.

Spain’s consideration of the addition to their constitution comes after France became the first country in the world to enshrine a “right” to abortion in their constitution.

On March 4 2024, Senators and National Assembly members in France voted to preserve abortion as a guaranteed “freedom” in the once-Catholic nation’s constitution.

At the time, the French Catholic Bishops’ conference called for prayer and fasting on the day, recalling the sanctity of life and also praying that the French would rediscover the joy of “giving and educating life.”

In the Diocese of Versailles, Bishop Luc Crépy ordered a statement to be read at all Sunday Masses calling on legislators “to resist political and media pressure” and recall that “every life, however fragile, is precious.”

Similarly, many American states have recently added provisions in the state constitutions to include the so-called “fundamental right” to abortion.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the Virginia Senate recently passed an amendment to declare abortion a “fundamental right” in the state constitution, while Washington state is currently considering a similar amendment.

The Catholic Church infallibly teaches that abortion is murder and thus can never be permitted under the law. Moreover, the Church states that this fundamental truth is knowable through human reason and is found in the natural law, meaning one does not need to be Catholic to understand the evil reality of abortion.

