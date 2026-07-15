Spain’s Catholic coach prays daily in thanksgiving, not for World Cup victories

Luis de la Fuente told the media before Spain advanced to the World Cup final that 'I pray every day, but not because I’m at a World Cup or because I’m trying to get a certain result. I thank Him every day ... that I’m well.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Luis de la Fuente, the devout Catholic head coach of Spain’s national soccer club, said toward the end of a press conference on Monday, a day before defeating France to advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, that he prays each day in thanksgiving and for God’s help but not for victory over his opponents.

At as July 13 press conference, a reporter mentioned the coach’s faith and asked him about what he might be praying for ahead of the semifinal match against France. De la Fuente emphasized that he prays every day, not for help in defeating World Cup opponents but in thanksgiving that he has another day to enjoy life, for continued good health, and for intentions unrelated to soccer.

“I pray every day, but not because I’m at a World Cup or because I’m trying to get a certain result,” the coach said. “I thank Him every day, every day when I wake up, that I’m well. (That I can) look at myself and say, ‘Another day I can enjoy life.’ I’m grateful for those little things.

“And I pray every day — not to ask for more help … it would be unfair to ask Him to help me and not help my opponent,” he added. “I ask for other things — especially good health — and whatever else gives me the chance to keep fighting.”

READ: Viral video shows No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz getting blessed by Catholic priests

Spain shut out France 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, July 19. The Spanish national team under De la Fuente previously won the 2024 UEFA Euro championship.

De la Fuente has openly professed his Catholic faith on numerous occasions. In 2024, while competing in the Euro tournament, the coach said that his decision to make the Sign of the Cross before each game “is not superstition, it is faith.”

During a 2023 interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo, De la Fuente delved even further into his faith, stating that there are “a thousand reasons to believe in God” and without Him “nothing in life has meaning.”

Several prominent athletes across multiple sports have publicly professed their Catholic faith. In American college football, former Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a devout Catholic, led the Hoosiers to their first national championship in January. He gave glory to God in nearly all of his interviews, including after winning the national championship.

READ: Catholic quarterback Fernando Mendoza gives glory to God after winning national championship

“This season is the season I’ve gotten the closest, the most religious I’ve ever been, and I think it’s also reflected in the success, not just the success but also the platform to praise God and to praise Jesus Christ,” Mendoza said in a pregame interview before the championship game.

The star quarterback, who was selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft, has also credited his athletic success to the Catholic priests at Indiana University who “have done so much to help me whether it’s confession, or just being able to talk, or Mass every Sunday.”

“I really give a lot that I have accomplished this season in my life to the Lord. I really give thanks to God,” Mendoza added.

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