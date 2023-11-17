Spain’s conservative leader issues stark warning about radical gov’t in Tucker Carlson interview

'I think it’s important for the rest of the world to understand that for many years Spain has been the testing ground for extreme wokeness, extreme climate agendas, and incredibly radical gender laws since 2004,' right-wing Vox party leader Santiago Abascal told Carlson.

(LifeSiteNews) — The leader of Spain’s right-wing party told conservative media titan Tucker Carlson this week that his country’s assent to radical woke ideology and control by a socialist government with a two-tiered system of government is part of a “cancer” that “can ultimately infect the rest of Europe.”

“I think it’s important for the rest of the world to understand that for many years Spain has been the testing ground for extreme wokeness, extreme climate agendas, and incredibly radical gender laws since 2004,” Spain’s right-wing Vox party leader Santiago Abascal told Carlson in an interview posted Friday to X.

“Spain is also the gateway to the Islamization of Europe given its geographic position,” Abascal said, adding that his country has become “one of the main victims of mass immigration.”

He concurred with Carlson’s observation that Spaniards’ national birthrate is below replacement levels, and pointed to countries like France, Germany, and Sweden where “Islamization and social change have been brutal.”

Abascal also noted that Spain has connections to the Latin American countries, explaining that his country “can either slow narco-communism or become the spearhead for narco-communism.”

According to Abascal, the conquest of national governments by “narco-communism” “could very well happen in Europe” as well.

Moreover, the Vox leader pointed out, Spain is the only European country to have openly communist ministers in its government. He lambasted the European Union for cracking down on conservative nations like Poland and Hungary while failing to take action against the communists within the Spanish government.

He told Carlson it’s important that people around the world recognize what’s happening to Spain due to its potential to spread to other parts of Europe and the west more broadly.

“A cancer that begins to infect Spanish politics can ultimately infect the rest of Europe,” he said.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson warns of US ‘collapse’ amid liberal persecution of Donald Trump

Abascal said his party has staked out alliances with the prime ministers of Poland and Hungary, Italy’s new conservative PM Georgia Meloni, and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Vox is a political party with important international connections because we’re sure that even though we’re defending our own homeland, we are also defending many other citizens around the world who face the threat of globalism and feel they are losing control entirely over their future,” he said. “I think we face common enemies and must be able to respond in kind.”

One of those enemies, Abascal suggested, is left-wing Hungarian billionaire George Soros, whose Open Society Foundation has provided massive funding for left-wing causes in the U.S., including backing soft-on-crime progressive district attorneys and funneling millions of dollars into pro-abortion efforts. Soros has also spent billions in Europe, though his organization recently announced it would grind funding in the EU to a near halt.

“There is this curious alliance between the extreme left and global multi-millionaires,” Abascal told Carlson. “It is a strange alliance for this left-wing that has been anti-globalization but which now joins forces with the multi-millionaires who want to rule the world and want to tell us how to live our lives while they live like kings.”

In his comments to Carlson, the Vox leader also blasted socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who recently won re-election with the help of separatist Catalonians for whom he recently granted amnesty after their 2017 attempt to secede from Spain.

The Associated Press has reported that Sánchez’ awarding of amnesty to Catalan separatists has been “heavily criticized by Spain’s judiciary, which considers it a violation of the separation of powers.” The move has sparked a review by the European Union.

Abascal explained that the move by Sánchez, a prominent backer of Europe’s hard shift to “green energy,” “has raised the hackles of all of the judicial sectors of the country, all of the legal and bar associations, regardless of their ideological stances” who “have spoken out in the strongest of terms” against what they see as “the beginning of the end of democracy” and the “abolition of the rule of law.”

RELATED: Trudeau joins European countries pursuing environmental policies that will affect farmers, food supply

The Vox leader said the behavior by Sánchez signals that “the law doesn’t apply to his partners,” an attitude of arbitrariness that Abascal said begs the question of why Spaniards should comply with rules handed down to them by the government and enforced by police.

“Why should we reject the legitimacy of the institutions ruled by the left if the left itself fails to respect the law?” he said.

As the head of the opposition party, Abascal said he’s willing to “see this through to the end,” even if that means going to jail himself, for his country.

Share











