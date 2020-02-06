Spanish abortion association may lose public funds after court rules it falsely advertised

MADRID, Spain, February 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A court has sanctioned Spanish abortionists for deceptive advertising, putting their public funding at risk.

According to the Association of Christian Attorneys of Spain (Abogados Cristianos), the Court of the Province of Oviedo has ruled that Association of Voluntary Pregnancy Interruption Clinics of Spain (ACAI) made deceptive claims on its website about abortion. The court demanded ACAI post on their website the court’s judgement and pay for the cost of the trial.

ACAI was ordered to never repeat the false advertising.

In a statement, the Christian attorneys’ guild declared that they “will continue the process so that public funding is withdrawn from the clinics.” Polonia Castellanos, president the guild, greeted the ruling, saying that “justice has been done against an organization that, to benefit, has lied to many women encouraging them to abort as if they were free from serious consequences.” She emphasized that “public aid must be destined to mothers who have few resources and not to abortion employers who only seek money in the suffering of others.”

A graphic on the lawyers’ website said that ACAI stands “convicted of lying to women about abortion.”

Among the 28 abortion centers associated with and benefiting by advertising with ACAI are: Dator Clinic, El Bosque, Belladona, Pacific, Isadora, Buenavista, Ginesur, Gynecological Callao, Retreat Polyclinic, Casanova, Ginemur, Poliplanning, Actur or Triana Clinic. Dator Clinic of Madrid was the first abortion facility to operate legally in Spain.

The Association of Christian Attorneys had been recently defeated in other provincial courts when it had sued ACAI. The abortionists’ group has announced that it will appeal the Oviedo court’s judgment before Spain’s Supreme Court, noting that the Superior Court of Justice of the province of Asturias ruled in favor of the Belladona and Buenavista abortionists in that region. The Association of Christian Attorneys had sued the abortionists on grounds similar to those in the Oviedo case.

Christian Attorneys of Spain is circulating a petition which calls on the 17 autonomous communities and provinces of Spain to end the public subsidies for the ACAI abortion facilities. As of 2018, taxpayers funded 100 percent of abortions in Spain, to the tune of more than 34 million euros (approximately $37.5 million USD) that year.

Currently, there is only one pro-life political party in Spain’s congress. The populist VOX party has condemned parties of the right and left for failing to defend life in the womb, and the right of parents to make decisions about sex education and LGBT agenda in public schools.

VOX has been condemned by Spain’s PODEMOS party and other leftist groupings for its pro-Christian positions. It recently faced a crippling sanction imposed by Twitter, which forbade VOX from making new posts on its Twitter account. This came when VOX accused the current Socialist government of promoting pedophilia by introducing LGBT curriculum in public schools. VOX denounced the sanction and has not removed the offending post. Its account remains suspended.

In an email to LifeSiteNews, VOX national deputy Francisco José Contreras Peláez, who is also an author and professor of law at the University of Seville, declared that even while women are also the victims of abortion, “the culture of death is so strong and domineering that abortion is the only surgical procedure for which no adequate information is given about risks. VOX is the only Spanish political party that defends life from conception until natural death. We are opposed to abortion and euthanasia: the latter of which will be the great anthropological-moral battle of this Congress.”