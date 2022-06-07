Spanish archbishop considering legal action over obscene music video filmed in church

‘The recordings in the Church of Piñeiro have been made despite the express and written prohibition of the Archbishopric of Santiago,’ clarified the bishop.

SANTIAGO de COMPOSTELA, Spain (LifeSiteNews) – The Archbishop of Santiago de Compostela in Spain is considering legal action after a “blasphemous and profane” music video was filmed in a Catholic church in the archdiocese.

“Having been informed this morning of the broadcasting of a video recorded, in large part, in the Church of San Mamede de Piñeiro (Ames), it seems appropriate to address the priests of this Archdiocese with the following considerations,” opened Archbishop Julián Barrio of the Archdiocese of Santiago de Compostela in a communication addressing the blasphemous music video.

“First of all, to express deep regret for the broadcasting of this video with images taken in the parish church, whose content and final result violate the respect for fundamental rights, specifically the right to religious freedom, which necessarily includes respect for the religious feelings of the person and sacred places,” stated Barrios, referring to scenes from the video which showed partially dressed women erotically dancing in front of the altar with one woman dressed as a priest performing a mock consecration.

“The recordings in the Church of Piñeiro have been made despite the express and written prohibition of the Archbishopric of Santiago, sent to the petitioners,” informed the bishop, adding that the creators of the video deceived the priest and abused his “good faith” by hiding “from him the content of the recording and the refusal they had already received from the competent diocesan authority.”

READ: Spanish bishop vindicated after gov’t drops ‘conversion therapy’ probe

The archdiocese confirmed to Spanish-language website InfoVaticana that in light of the deceptive and offensive nature of what occurred, “Monsignor Julián Barrios is following this issue very closely and that legal action against the authors of the video recording is being considered at this time.”

“It should be remembered that it is proper of an advanced society to show respect towards the convictions of others, specifically with regard to religious feelings and beliefs and the places of worship of those who profess them,” continued the bishop in his sorrowful statement.

“Situations such as those shown in the aforementioned video require and demand from all of us a special care when dealing with certain requests that, with an innocuous appearance, hide a desire to harm or hurt the religious feelings and dignity of people,” he concluded.

While Spain has often been considered a Catholic stronghold, much like the rest of the Western world, sentiment against the Church and her teaching has been on the rise in recent years.

RELATED: Spanish cardinal: left-wing govt agenda will make ‘Spain cease being Spain’

In April, restaurant giant Burger King issued a formal apology for creating an advertisement that mocked Christ’s words at the Last Supper.

Earlier that same month, the Spanish government banned pro-life gatherings near abortion clinics, saying that such a display of faith was tantamount to “harassment.”

