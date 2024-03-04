Spanish bishop calls on Vatican to withdraw Fiducia Supplicans due to ‘chaos’ it created

Bishop José Ignacio Munilla, the prominent Spanish prelate of Orihuela-Alicante, said the ‘solution’ to ‘so much chaos’ caused by Fiducia Supplicans is for Pope Francis to retract it.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Spanish bishop has called on the Vatican to withdraw Fiducia Supplicans, citing the “chaos” it created.

“In the face of so much chaos, we have enough signs to conclude that the solution is to rectify; that is, to withdraw ‘Fiducia Supplicans’,” Bishop José Ignacio Munilla of the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bishop Munilla responded to a statement by Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev of Budapest and Hungary, who condemned Fiducia Supplicans (FS) for its “departure from Christian morality.”

Ante tanto caos generado, tenemos suficientes signos para concluir que la solución es rectificar; es decir, retirar ‘Fiducia Supplicans’.

Era suficiente el ‘responsum’ del año 2021, en el cual ya estaba incluido cuanto de positivo hay en Fiducia Supplicans.

Eso sí, al… pic.twitter.com/cJYebRHkyK — Jose Ignacio Munilla (@ObispoMunilla) February 26, 2024

READ: Russian Orthodox metropolitan says ‘dangerous’ Fiducia Supplicans damages ecumenical relations

“The ‘responsum’ of the year 2021, in which the positive aspects of Fiducia Supplicans were already included, was sufficient,” he continued.

The Spanish bishop, who has a large social media following, is known for making orthodox statements but has also said that FS and Pope Francis are not “heretical” and sanctioned a priest for accusing Francis of heresy and disputing the validity of his papacy.

In 2021, the Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith under its prefect Cardinal Luis Ladaria, S.J., issued a response to a dubium question, proclaiming that the Church does not “have the power to bless unions of persons of the same sex.” However, the controversial Vatican declaration FS, issued by the current head of the dicastery, Cardinal Víctor Fernández, purports to allow the “blessing” of homosexual and other “irregular” relationships under certain conditions.

Accordingly, the heterodox Vatican declaration, which was approved and signed by Pope Francis, has sparked opposition from orthodox Catholic prelates, priests, and lay people worldwide.

As Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has noted, “blessing” a homosexual “couple” necessarily approves their relationship, in contradiction to Catholic teaching. “Indeed, if one blesses the couple qua couple, that is, as united by a sexual relationship other than marriage, then one is approving that union, since it is the union that constitutes them as such a couple,” he wrote in a recent essay.

Other prominent prelates, theologians, and canon lawyers have made similar statements, such as Cardinal Robert Sarah and Father Gerald Murray.

The Catholic Church condemns homosexual activity as “intrinsically disordered,” mortally sinful, and a “sin that cries to heaven,” in accordance with Sacred Scripture and the constant Tradition of the Church.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states:

Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.

READ: FULL LIST: Where do bishops stand on blessings for homosexual couples?

Share











