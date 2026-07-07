Spanish cardinal calls for end to Latin Mass restrictions, restoration of Summorum Pontificum

Cardinal Antonio María Rouco Varela, archbishop emeritus of Madrid, said 'we need understanding for those who prefer the old rite.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Antonio María Rouco Varela, archbishop emeritus of Madrid, has called for the restoration of Summorum Pontificum to heal the Church’s liturgical divisions.

During an interview with La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana published on July 7, the 89-year-old archbishop emeritus called for an end to the liturgical abuses frequently seen during Masses celebrated according to the Novus Ordo Missae while also showing “understanding” to the faithful devoted to the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) by not imposing regulations.

“I believe we must put an end to the abuses of the liturgy that deny the teachings of Vatican II,” Varela said. “The liturgy of Vatican II must be celebrated properly, and we also need understanding for those who prefer the old rite.”

“By remaining faithful to what the Second Vatican Council established, while showing some respect for the freedom of the faithful within the communion of the Church. So, not by imposing regulations,” he added.

Cardinal Varela is the latest prelate to call for the loosening of restrictions on the Tridentine Mass stipulated in Pope Francis’ 2021 motu proprio Traditionis Custodes. His Eminence added that the implementation of Pope Benedict XVI’s Summorum Pontificum had a positive impact on the Archdiocese of Madrid.

In recent days, following the Society of St. Pius X’s (SSPX) consecration of four bishops without a papal mandate and the subsequent decree of excommunication by the Holy See, several prominent Catholic prelates have suggested easing restrictions on the celebration of the TLM.

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, who served as Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary, denounced the society’s July 1 consecrations in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on July 2. But he also emphasized that the Church should now be more flexible in allowing priests to celebrate the Tridentine Mass.

READ: Cardinal, bishops support expanding Latin Mass access after SSPX consecrations

“Frankly speaking, I believe that Rome can now open up to the possibility of being more flexible, generous, and fatherly regarding the option of celebrating Mass in Latin.”

Similar to Varela, Gänswein recalled the good fruits of Summorum Pontificum on the Church.

“Summorum Pontificum had borne fruit, as demonstrated by ten years of positive experiences. There had been abuses, it’s true, but … the fact that there were a few was not a good reason to prohibit the Tridentine Mass for everyone,” the archbishop said. “(If TC were abrogated,) that liturgical peace, which has been damaged, would be restored.”

Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, recently suggested that the Church should rethink Traditionis Custodes to accommodate the faithful devoted to the Latin Mass who do not share the “ideology” of the SSPX. He lamented that Traditionis Custodes “radically” curbed Pope Benedict’s attempt to build liturgical unity.

“First, I think of the unresolved question of the relationship between the two forms of the one Roman Rite, as Pope Benedict called it. Pope Benedict showed a path there; Pope Francis curbed it somewhat radically,” the prefect said. “I think we need to rethink this, especially for those faithful who feel drawn to this form of liturgy without sharing the entire ideological superstructure of the Society. For these faithful, I think we must look for new ways.”

READ: Cardinal Müller urges Vatican to rethink Latin Mass restrictions after SSPX consecrations

Bishop Fredrik Hansen of Oslo, Norway, in a diocesan statement on the SSPX consecrations, promised to continue allowing access to the TLM in his diocese for the faithful devoted to the ancient liturgy, adding that he would even consider expanding it. He also stressed the importance of remaining “in union” with the Holy Father.

“As your shepherd, I therefore offer you an exhortation and some words about the future. The exhortation is simple: Hold fast to unity with Our Holy Father, the Bishop of Rome, and with me as Bishop of Oslo,” the bishop wrote.

“As for the future: You wish to be able to participate in the liturgical celebration according to the 1962 Missal. Many of you also look to a spiritual expression and a spirituality characterized by the pre-conciliar liturgy. I understand this,” he added.

“Masses according to the 1962 Missal are celebrated every Sunday at St. Joseph Church in Oslo. This will continue. If there is a need for it and it will be for the good of the Church and of souls, I will also expand this type of Mass celebration in our local church.”

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