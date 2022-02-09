Spanish drug safety expert says mass COVID vaccination is unprecedented ‘global experiment’

MADRID (LifeSiteNews) — A Spanish expert in pharmacovigilance has spoken out against the COVID-19 vaccines at an inquiry commission on COVID vaccination in Spain.

Joan-Ramón Laporte Roselló, an external expert for the European Medicines Agency on pharmacovigilance and honorary professor at the University of Barcelona, attended the commission on Monday and gave a 50 minutes long presentation on the COVID vaccines during which he claimed that “the so-called Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not true vaccines” and do not “save lives.”

Laporte is a pioneer of pharmacovigilance in Spain. He was the director of the Coordinating Center for the Spanish Pharmacovigilance System and member of the National Pharmacovigilance Commission until the creation of the Spanish Medicines Agency in 1999. Outside of Spain, Laporte was also chairman of the World Health Organization’s essential medicines committee in 2004.

A video of Laporte’s intervention at the commission was removed by YouTube, for “violating community guidelines.”

A global experiment

Like doctors Malone and McCullough in the U.S., Laporte opposes COVID vaccines mainly because of the mRNA technology used in them which he says is a new technology that differs from how traditional vaccines work.

“Traditional vaccines are attenuated germs or portions of germs that stimulate the immune system, [whereas] messenger RNA vaccines introduce a nucleic acid that instructs cells in the vaccinated person to make this virus protein, the so-called spike protein, which in turn will stimulate the immune system,” he explained.

Laporte described the COVID jabs as “drugs based on a technology never used in therapeutics until now,” and called mass vaccination against COVID “a global experiment unprecedented in human history.”

The inefficacy of the COVID vaccines

The pharmacovigilance expert also debunked the claim by governments, the mainstream media, and pharmaceutical companies that COVID vaccines “save lives.” He insisted that this is not what clinical trials have shown.

“No, ladies and gentlemen, clinical trials have not shown that ‘the vaccines save lives,’” he said.

Other drug safety experts such as Dr. Peter Doshi have also debunked that claim.

Back in November of last year, Doshi stated that COVID vaccine clinical trials “did not show a reduction in death even for COVID deaths as opposed to other causes,” and offered evidence to back up his claim.

Indeed, experts often point to the fact that data from both the Pfizer and Morderna clinical trials show a similar or higher number of COVID deaths in the vaccinated groups compared to the placebo groups.

Looking at vaccine efficacy, Laporte found that the latter “decreases from 20% to 30% six months after the second dose.”

He accused pharmaceutical companies of taking advantage of this fact to generate profits.

“It is curious that, instead of taking note of this fact as a shortcoming of the vaccines, the manufacturers welcomed this news with a rise in their stock price,” he said. “If a product is ineffective or only partially effective, it becomes necessary to repeat doses if possible, throughout life, which is he dream of any seller.”

The vaccine passport has no basis in science

Laporte also condemned the use of vaccine passports, which according to him have no scientific basis considering that COVID vaccines do not prevent transmission.

“It is clear that vaccines do not prevent transmission of the disease, so the passport or certificate had no scientific basis and may also have contributed to increasing the number of cases, since it gave a false sense of security,” he said.

Adverse Events

Next, Laporte mentioned the millions of adverse events from COVID vaccines that have been reported around the world, particularly myocarditis, and claimed that the public was given highly underestimated incidence rates for these types of events.

“First we were told that the incidence could be one case per million; later the estimate was lowered to one case per 100,000; then an Israeli study came out that spoke of one case per 10,000 in young adults,” he said before referring to the many reports of injuries from the COVID vaccines in young athletes and the silence of the mainstream media regarding these incidents.

“You will have seen or heard of famous soccer players and even spectators at sporting events who collapse in the middle of the game. These are vaccinated people who have heart problems possibly attributable to vaccination, and this is not talked about.”

Conflicts of interest

Laporte concluded his presentation by denouncing the conflicts of interest that exist between healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies and noted that “none of the speakers representing professional corporations made the slightest allusion to the conflicts of interest of the majority of Spanish medical societies, of the members of their boards of directors and of their working groups.”

“Spain is the most permissive member of the European Union in terms of conflicts of interest and opaque relationships of healthcare professionals with pharmaceutical companies,” he added.

