Spanish priest could face criminal charges for denying Communion to homosexual politician

The openly homosexual mayor of a town in Segovia, Spain, claims he was denied Holy Communion due to his same-sex relationship. The Diocese of Segovia insists the decision was in line with Church discipline while the priest stands accused of ‘discrimination.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic priest in Spain could face criminal charges for denying the Eucharist to an openly homosexual politician.

“[Denying Communion] is contrary to the Spanish constitution,” socialist Equality Minister Ana Redondo said in an interview in January, the Pillar reports.

She claimed that the Catholic Church “cannot, even if there is no specific law, be subtracted from the constitutional rules, the principle of equality and non-discrimination of Article 14.”

“You can not discriminate against an LGTBI citizen and require him to choose either his faith or his sexual condition,” she added. “This is clearly discriminatory and I hope there will be a [legal] challenge.”

Redondo responded to a statement from the socialist mayor of the small town of Torrecaballeros in the province of Segovia. On January 11, Ruben Garcia wrote on X that his parish priest had denied him Holy Communion because of his public homosexual relationship.

Garcia said he had been denied the Eucharist “because of my sexual condition and living with my partner.”

He accused parts of the Catholic Church in Segovia of “homophobia” and lamented that “to the Church of Segovia, the spring of Francis has not arrived.”

Garcia implied that Pope Francis would disapprove of the denial of the Holy Eucharist in this case, given his past support for the LGBT agenda, including allowing the “blessing” of same-sex couples.

The Pillar reports that another homosexual couple has alleged that they were denied Holy Communion by the same priest, Father Felicien Malanza Munganga, from the Congo.

In a statement published by the Spanish Socialist Worker’s Party (PSOE) on January 12, they asked the incoming bishop of Segovia to “end sexual orientation-based discrimination in the Segovian Church.”

The PSOE hinted at possible legal action, stating that “legislation in our country has typified hate crimes based on sexual orientation and we are convinced that this situation will end at the root, since no one wants to walk down that path.”

The Diocese of Segovia published a statement in response to the PSOE, saying that the priest did not act in a “homophobic and discriminatory way.”

“In compliance with his ministry and following the rules of the universal Church on the reception of Holy Communion, [the priest] was forced to deny Communion of same-sex people who live in a matrimonial way, which can also happen between heterosexual people without a matrimonial bond.”

“This is not homophobia or discrimination, as Communion is not being denied because of the homosexual condition, but to defend the sacred character of the Eucharist,” the statement continues.

The diocese said that Segovia PSOE’s demand is a “defamatory judgment” and an “inadmissible interference in internal matters of the Church, and an attack against religious freedom as guaranteed in the Constitution.”

“Catholics know that, to receive the Eucharist, whether they are homosexuals or heterosexual, some objective conditions of morality are required, and the Church has the authority to deny Communion when they are not followed, especially if it causes a scandal among the faithful, as it happened in the Segovia cases.”

The Catholic Church has always forbidden individuals who are unrepentant of mortal sins to receive Communion, in accordance with the words of St. Paul, who writes in the first letter to the Corinthians: “Therefore whosoever shall eat this bread, or drink the chalice of the Lord unworthily, shall be guilty of the body and of the blood of the Lord.”

Paragraph 915 of the Code of Canon Law states: “Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”

Spanish church under attack for ‘conversion therapy’

The Church in Spain could face legal persecution due to its apostolic teaching and practice on marriage and the family on other accounts as well.

Spain’s Minister of Equality Redondo also said in the interview that she would meet the Spanish bishop to discuss the issue of seven Spanish dioceses being accused of supporting “conversion therapy” for homosexuals, which is illegal and punishable by a fine in Spain. Many dioceses have denied that charge and said that they merely held talks with people previously engaged in homosexual activities.

Redondo said she expects Spain’s Constitutional Court to “clarify in a ruling to what extent this affects the principle of equality and non-discrimination.”

“There is no law that forbids ecclesiastical rules, but these ecclesiastical rules must be interpreted under the Constitution and under the principle of equality,” she stated.

