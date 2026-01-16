Speaker Mike Johnson will address National March for Life next week

The Louisiana Congressman is the highest-ranking politician scheduled to speak at the annual rally in Washington, D.C.

(LifeSiteNews) — Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is scheduled to speak at next week’s National March for Life rally in Washington, D.C, the march announced Friday morning.

Johnson, who also spoke at the previous two March for Life rallies, is so far the most powerful member of the government scheduled to speak at the January 23 march. The Louisiana Congressman has a long record of supporting the unborn, at times breaking with President Donald Trump on key pro-life issues.

“We’re grateful for Speaker Johnson’s bold witness to life and voice for the voiceless,” the March for Life wrote on X.

During his 2024 March for Life rally speech, Johnson stunned the crowd by revealing that he himself is the product of an unplanned pregnancy.

“In January of 1972, exactly one year before Roe v. Wade, my parents — who were just teenagers at the time — chose life. And I am very profoundly grateful that they did,” the speaker confided to the cheering crowd.

“We have to build a culture that encourages and assists more and more people to make that same decision,” he continued. “This is a critical time to help all moms who are facing unplanned pregnancies, to work with foster children, and to help families who are adopting, to volunteer and assist our vital pregnancy resource centers and our maternity homes, and to reach out a renewed hand of compassion and to speak the truth in love.”

Johnson has a long history of voting against the murder of the unborn, earning him an “A+” rating from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s scorecard. Since becoming speaker in 2023, Johnson has repeatedly voiced his support for defunding abortion giant Planned Parenthood and even suggested redirecting those funds to pro-life pregnancy centers, though these efforts have not come to fruition.

In recent months, Johnson joined over 170 other Republican lawmakers in signing a letter urging the Trump administration to immediately ban the mailing of abortion pills. Within the last week, Johnson told reporters he wouldn’t allow compromise on the Hyde Amendment, which forbids most taxpayer dollars from directly funding abortions except for cases of rape, incest, or the supposed threat to a mother’s life, after Trump urged Republicans to be “flexible” on the amendment.

“We are not going to change the standard that we’re not going to use taxpayer funding for abortion. I’m just not going to allow that to happen,” Johnson said.

On the other hand, Johnson has supported access to in vitro fertilization (IVF), with his office celebrating Trump’s 2025 executive order directing his staff to propose strategies to expand IVF access, though in December, it was reported that Johnson had been working behind the scenes to cut its expansion from the defense budget.

Other speakers at this year’s March for Life include the staunchly pro-life New Jersey Republican Rep. Chris Smith, Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Sanctus Real, and Bishop Irinej Dobrijević, the Serbian Orthodox bishop of Washington-New York and Eastern America.

