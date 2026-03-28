Sports team fined for Christian icon after league permits demonic images

Why is an image depicting ‘Satan, a pentagram, and a phrase in Latin asking the devil to take their souls okay but a Christian saint isn't?'

(LifeSiteNews) — A Serbian soccer team has been fined €40,000 (over $46,000 US) by UEFA (the International European Football League) after fans in the stands created a massive Christian icon of St. Simeon with the message “May our faith lead you to victory.”

The penalty against the Red Star (Crvena Zvezda) Belgrade team, noted in the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s March 25 decisions, was imposed for “‘transmitting a message not fit for a sports event” plus “bringing football and UEFA into disrepute,” according to GreekCitytimes.

The incident occurred on February 26, 2026, when the Serbian team was playing against Lille.

🚨 This is an absolute disgrace and a scandal! #UEFA has fined Crvena Zvezda €95,500 over this choreography! The largest portion €40,000 was issued for allegedly “displaying a message deemed inappropriate for a sporting event and for supposedly undermining the reputation and… pic.twitter.com/Sfxnx4gX4t — Based Serbia (@SerbiaBased) March 27, 2026

Christians were quick to point out via social media that UAEF engages in “selective enforcement of rules” and has “clear double standards.”

“Why is doing one with literally Satan, a pentagram, and a phrase in Latin asking the devil to take their souls okay but a Christian saint isn’t?” asked Trad West.

“UEFA themselves promoted the Black Lives Matter cult and rainbow LGBT propaganda for years with no problem. But they hit Serbian club Crvena Zvezda with a massive fine for a simple Christian fan message: ‘May our faith lead you to victory’!” noted Slavic Networks, quoting German politician Tomasz Froelich.

“Satanic!” declared Froelich. “Total hypocrisy!”

“They sold out real European Christian values. They attack Slavic faith and traditions while forcing their woke madness on everyone. Pure betrayal of our roots!” said Slavic Networks. “This is open war on Slavic pride and Christianity.”

🚨BREAKING: GERMAN POLITICIAN TOMASZ FROELICH: UEFA PUSHES BLACK LIVES MATTER CULT AND LGBT RAINBOW PROPAGANDA BUT FINES SLAVS FOR JESUS – SATANIC! 🇩🇪🔥 Tomasz Froelich just exposed the truth loud and clear. UEFA themselves promoted the Black Lives Matter cult and rainbow LGBT… pic.twitter.com/eiJNpghnlJ — Slavic Networks (@SlavicNetworks) March 28, 2026

An Orthodox Member of European Parliament, Greece’s Fragkos Ammanouil Fragkoulis, said that he has “formally submitted a letter to the European Commissioner for Sport regarding the fine imposed after the Red Star Belgrade incident, raising serious concerns about UEFA’s stance on Orthodox Christian expression.”

“Selective enforcement of rules exposes clear double standards,” said Fragkoulis. “Neutrality cannot be claimed when faith is treated unequally.”

“UEFA claims neutrality, yet its application appears selective,” wrote Fragkoulis in his letter. “The case strengthens the perception that cultural and religious expressions are judged more harshly than other forms of messaging, even when they are positive and non-violent.”

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Fragkoulis cited significant instances which highlight UEFA’s double standards:

Breach of neutrality (political flags): Celtic F.C. vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva, UEFA Champions League, 17 Aug 2016: Palestinian flags; no sanction. Breach of neutrality (military gesture): Turkey national football team vs France national football team, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, 14 Oct 2019: military salute; No sanction. Breach of neutrality (territorial/political symbolism): Ukraine football team vs Netherlands football team, UEFA Euro 2020, 13 Jun 2021: jersey map incl. Crimea; no fine. Breach of neutrality (values/political expression): Germany national football team vs Hungary national football team, UEFA Euro 2020, 23 Jun 2021: rainbow armbands; no fines. Breach of neutrality (political symbols – no sanction): Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona, La Lifa, 2021-2023 – repeated display of Catalan independence flags and banners by fans; no UEFA disciplinary action despite clear political content.

🚨 We have formally submitted a letter to the European Commissioner for Sport regarding the fine imposed after the Red Star Belgrade incident, raising serious concerns about UEFA’s stance on Orthodox Christian expression.

Selective enforcement of rules exposes clear double… pic.twitter.com/GUpyleb3v8 — FRAGKOS EMMANOUIL FRAGKOULIS MEP🇬🇷 (@e_fragkos) March 27, 2026

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