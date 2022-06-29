Spotify censors Let’s go Brandon rapper Bryson Gray for calling out ‘pride’ month

'Pride’s a deadly sin, don’t celebrate,' he rapped, and he said that 'hell awaits' those who continue in the LGBT lifestyle.

(LifeSiteNews) – Rapper Bryson Gray, an outspoken Christian, has had his song “Pride Month” banned from Spotify, Apple and Amazon music.

Apple Music and Amazon music has banned my song “Pride Month”. That makes 3 platforms…including Spotify to ban the song. This is crazy. — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) June 27, 2022

In the song, Gray strongly criticized the LGBT narrative using examples from popular culture along with biblical imagery.

His song calls a foul on “giving kids puberty blockers” and Netflix putting “gays in every show.”

In the music video, he also burned a pride flag and says, “I’m saying what other people think.”

“Pride’s a deadly sin, don’t celebrate,” he rapped, and he said that “hell awaits” those who continue in the LGBT lifestyle.

Fellow rapper and outspoken Christian conservative Zuby tweeted his reaction to Gray being censored on major music platforms.

“Bryson is the most censored musician in the USA … and he doesn’t even swear. Says a lot,” he wrote.

Bryson is the most censored musician in the USA… and he doesn’t even swear. Says a lot. https://t.co/SZrayFLP2W — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) June 27, 2022

Gray rose to international fame in October 2021 with his smash hit “Let’s go Brandon,” which criticized the Biden administration.

Although an independent musician with much less funding than mainstream pop stars, “Let’s go Brandon” topped the charts and beat household name Adele for the top spot on music charts.

