SSPX Bishop Fellay defends consecration plans, says Church’s ‘missionary spirit’ has been ‘killed’

(LifeSiteNews) — During an impassioned sermon on Sexagesima Sunday, Bishop Bernard Fellay of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) argued that a “state of necessity” clearly exists for the SSPX to proceed with consecrating bishops without approval from the Vatican.

“Where is the missionary spirit gone today? It’s killed … Why? Because now they pretend that everybody can be saved,” His Excellency exclaimed. “Pope Francis dared to say that the plurality of religions belonged to the wisdom of God. In other words, God wanted several religions, other religions. It demolishes the faith.”

Fellay, 69, was speaking to priests and seminarians at the Society’s Dilwyn, Virginia-based seminary yesterday. His Excellency currently resides at the location, which was built in the 2010s to accommodate the growing number of young men seeking to try their vocation with the SSPX.

During his remarks, His Excellency noted the “seriousness of the matter” while admitting that some may be “scared to death” of what may happen while others might be “relieved” to hear the Society is getting more bishops. His Excellency commented that in order to consecrate bishops without the approval of Pope Leo XIV there would need to be grave reason to do so.

“This act cannot be understood or justified if we do not understand that there is a major problem within the Catholic Church. This major problem we call it: crisis. There is a crisis in the Church,” Fellay said.

While admitting that “nobody can judge the Holy See” during his 38-minute-long sermon, Fellay further argued it is simply the “reality” that the “salvation of souls” necessities that the Society proceed with consecrations. Among other things, he said that “modern theology” and the way in which the “catechism is given today” has resulted in souls who “have not received” the faith.

SSPX priests across the world were instructed to speak about the consecrations at their chapels this past weekend. Fr. John McFarland of the Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Phoenix, Arizona, made arguments similar to Fellay. McFarland’s sermon, which has been posted on YouTube, argued that the teachings of Pope Francis are being defended by Leo and that this is deeply problematic.

“It’s not intended as a challenge to Rome. It’s not a breaking away from the authorities. It’s not setting up our own church,” McFarland said of the possible consecrations. “We continue to recognize the authority of the pope and the local bishops while also continuing to insist that their authority is for the salvation of souls and that is a duty that they are gravely neglecting.”

Fellay made other arguments to defend the possible consecrations, which are scheduled for July 1. His Excellency spoke of a diabolical disorientation in the Church and how Francis’ pontificate opened “many eyes” to the crisis.

“What do we mean when we say state of necessity or emergency? We speak of … when the good order of an organization” is “no longer” being fulfilled, he said. “We just see that at a large scale they are not able to fulfill what they are for: that is, save the souls.”

His Excellency continued: “When we deal with Rome, they still want us to accept these things which are killing the Church. That’s why we say we cannot.”

“You have the supreme power but this power is not absolute,” Fellay also remarked. “Authority is always related to the truth and to the good. And this truth and this good for the Church is the salvation of souls. If even the pope makes use of his powers to go against this aim — or outside of it — it’s an abuse. It’s of no worth … he cannot bind our conscience.”

Fellay also mentioned past conversations he had with Pope Benedict XVI and other Vatican officials such as Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, Benedict’s secretary of state, and Cardinal William Levada, former head of the Ecclesia Dei communities. Fellay said that when he met with them, they would tell him contradictory things. He said this also occurred under Francis when Francis told him the SSPX “was Catholic” but then Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller said the SSPX was “schismatic.”

On Thursday, February 12, SSPX Superior General Fr. Davide Pagliarani is scheduled to meet with Cardinal Tucho Fernandez, the head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, in Rome. Some reporters have said that Bishop Fellay and fellow SSPX Bishop Alfonse de Galarreta will join him for the meeting, though LifeSite has not confirmed this.

