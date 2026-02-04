SSPX reported to be engaging in ongoing talks with the Vatican

Reports indicate that discussions have been taking place since last year and the primary 'focus' has been on 'the question of episcopal succession within the Society.'

(LifeSiteNews) — News that the Society of St. Pius X is planning to consecrate bishops in July with or without approval from the Vatican caught the attention of priests, reporters, and commentators from across the world.

One of the more common sticking points is whether the SSPX would be committing a schismatic act if it proceeds without having obtained permission to do so.

Those who are concerned about this would likely be happy to learn that talks between the Vatican and the SSPX are still in the works and that a potential deal could yet be worked out.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed in remarks to Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register on Tuesday that “contacts between the Society of Saint Pius X and the Holy See are ongoing, with the aim of avoiding rifts or unilateral solutions to the issues that have arisen.”

According to The Catholic Herald’s Niwa Limbu, the SSPX had been engaging in covert discussions with the Vatican since last year and that the primary “focus” of those conversations has been on “the question of episcopal succession within the Society.”

The SSPX indirectly admitted in a communique published Monday that those talks had stalled. The group said they were forced to make the announcement of the July consecrations because they received a letter from the Vatican recently “which does not in any way respond to our requests” when it comes to securing more bishops.

The Society further said that this meant an “objective state of grave necessity” exists and that the consecrations must proceed.

While the Society has not yet confirmed publicly if the discussions will continue to take place, LifeSiteNews can confirm that a one-on-one meeting between SSPX Superior General Davide Pagliarani and Cardinal Tucho Fernandez, the Secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has been scheduled in Rome for Thursday, February 12.

The development is significant because The Catholic Herald previously reported that “representatives of the SSPX” were holding meetings with Rome. It is not clear whether Pagliarani was involved with them or not, but it is now clear he will meet with Fernandez himself.

In recent months, the SSPX has become more outspoken in response to Leo’s decision. During a December 13 talk in Germany, Pagliarani said there were “catastrophic” decisions made by Pope Francis and that they “remain” under Leo.

The Francis “pontificate, from beginning to end,” he said, “represents and expresses this state of necessity – which in general, independent of the consecrations, justifies the apostolate of the society.”

What’s more, asked by a Kenyan TV channel about what Catholics should think about the Vatican’s opposition to the title Co-Redemptrix for Our Lady, former SSPX Superior General Bishop Bernard Fellay said, “I would dare to use the word ‘pitiful.’ It is an insult to God.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano is the most prominent churchman to endorse the Society’s decision. In an X post issued earlier this week, His Excellency noted that “when the Hierarchy becomes complicit in the demolition of the Church, the only solution is to appeal to the state of necessity and guarantee that Apostolic Succession continues for the good of souls.”

On Wednesday, February 4, Vigano issued a follow-up warning, citing a French quote from Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre that translates to “beware of the Roman serpent.”

