St. Thérèse’s relics are visiting the US in 2025: Here are the details

The tour runs from her feast day, October 1, to the Immaculate Conception, December 8, and will stop in more than 30 sites across 10 states and Washington, D.C.

(LifeSiteNews) – The relics of St. Thérèse of Lisieux will return to the United States this fall for a two-month national tour aimed at reigniting Catholic faith and fostering vocations.

The tour runs from her feast day (October 1) to the Immaculate Conception (December 8). Stops include more than 30 sites across 10 states and Washington, D.C., with processions, confessions, and Masses planned throughout.

“We want to build up the Church in America and promote vocations,” Father Donald Kinney, the Carmelite priest coordinating the tour, told OSV News – describing it as “something that’s totally positive” aimed at lifting up the country and bringing people back to Church.

Kinney called St. Thérèse a “timely witness,” and added: “There really is something inside the reliquary: the merciful love of God, the peace of Christ… That’s what people experience.”

READ: Lisieux celebrates 100 years since St. Thérèse’s canonization: ‘Greatest saint of modern times’

A tour of St. Thérèse’s relics across the US from 1999-2000 drew more than a million faithful, OSV reported, and organizers expect even greater crowds this time.

“Our biggest hope for the people who venerate the relics of St. Thérèse is for them to desire to learn more about her, read her writings, and practice her ‘Little Way’ of spirituality,” said Mother Marie Bernardina of the Carmel of Port Tobacco, one of the tour stops.

St Thérèse’s “Little Way” – rooted in trust, humility, and total abandonment to God – was praised by multiple popes. Pope Benedict XV, who reigned from 1914 until 1922, called it “the secret of holiness.”

Benedict’s successor, Pope Pius XI, declared St. Thérèse patroness of the missions, and said – in the sermon read at her canonization Mass in 1925 – that, if her “way of spiritual childhood” was adopted by Catholics, “the reform of human society” would “easily” follow.

READ: St. Thérèse of Lisieux has brought many souls to God through her ‘little way’ to sanctity

The US tour coincides with the 100th anniversary of her canonization. This year also marks the centenaries of two other landmark events: Pius XI’s encyclical Quas Primas, instituting the Feast of Christ the King; and Our Lady of Fatima’s first request for the Five First Saturdays devotion of reparation, through Sister Lucia.

For more information and the full schedule of the tour, click here.

Share













Your support makes stories like this possible! LifeSiteNews is completely donor supported, allowing us to report on what truly is happening in the world, free of charge and uncensored. A donation to LifeSite will ensure millions around the world can continue to come to our site to find the truth people are so desperately searching for on life, faith, family and freedom. $ Donate Now

Related Articles