‘Stand your Ground’ bill protects Canadians who use force to protect homes against intruders

Conservatives introduced a bill last week that would help shield Canadians against prosecution if they face a credible threat during a home invasion.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) introduced a “Stand Your Ground” private members’ bill that would protect Canadians from being prosecuted if they use lethal force to defend their home against invaders.

CPC MP Sandra Cobena late last week introduced Bill C-270 , or the Stand on Guard Act, which modifies Section 34 of the Criminal Code dealing with personal defense.

The bill would allow homeowners to use force, including lethal force, if necessary, against intruders.

“The act that constitutes the offence under subsection (1) may involve force by the person, including lethal force, that they deem reasonably necessary to defend or protect themselves or another person against a person who, without being entitled by law to do so, has entered a dwelling-house in which they are lawfully present,” the bill states.

Section 34 would be amended by adding a subsection stating “the fact that, knowingly and without being entitled by law to do so, the person against whom the act was committed had entered the dwelling-house is proof, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, that they had entered with intent to use force against a person lawfully present in the dwelling-house,” the bill continues.

“The conditions under subsection (1) are presumed to be met if a person uses force, including lethal force, against a person who, without being entitled by law to do so, has entered the dwelling-house in which they are lawfully present.”

According to Cobena, the bill is needed to help Canadians better protect themselves in self-defense.

“Too many Canadians have defended themselves and their families, only to end up treated like criminals, taken away by police, and forced into costly legal battles just to prove they acted in self-defence. That is not right,” Cobena said while introducing the bill to the House of Commons. “Because your home should be your safe place. Not the place where the law turns against you for protecting the people you love.”

The bill has the support of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who previously called for such a law to be introduced by the Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Canadians currently have the right to defend themselves from home invasion, but gray areas remain that have led to charges against some people for defending their homes.

Violent crime against homeowners is on the rise in Canada. After a rash of home invasions last year in Canada, one of which resulted in the death of a 46-year-old father defending his family home, Poilievre lashed out at Carney’s “catch and release” bail laws, saying they need to be rescinded.

“People have a right to defend their home. Your home is your castle,” Poilievre said. “Someone comes into your house and threatens your family, you should have the right to take force against them.”

Some Canadian provinces such as Alberta are planning to enforce the so-called “Castle” rule to give citizens the “right” to defend their homes from violent invaders with deadly force if necessary and not face prosecution.

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