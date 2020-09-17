News

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ co-star Gina Carano refuses to give into trans pronoun demands

Gina Carano has mocked the demands by temporarily adding “beep/bop/boop” to her bio instead.
Thu Sep 17, 2020 - 11:41 am EST
Featured Image
StarWars.com
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin

September 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – While the divisive final chapter of the Star Wars film saga may have appeased LGBT activists with a same-sex kiss, one of the stars of the franchise’s popular streaming series The Mandalorian has no intention of surrendering to such demands.

For weeks, actress and MMA fighter Gina Carano (who portrays mercenary Cara Dune on the Disney Plus series) has been subjected to demands to add her “preferred pronouns” to her Twitter bio, a gesture of solidarity with “transgender” individuals. Pro-trans trolls  have responded to her refusal to do so with a torrent of insults, obscenities, and calls for Disney to fire her:

“You’re just transphobic trash you dumb pos,” one tweeter said. “Hollywood should blacklist her,” another declared. Others tweeted to Walt Disney Company executive chairman Bob Iger and the official Disney and Star Wars social media accounts to demand she be removed from the show.

But Carano has refused, going so far as to mock the demands by temporarily adding “beep/bop/boop” to her bio instead.

“I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation,” Carano wrote in other tweets. “I don’t think trans people would like all of you trying to force a woman to put something in her bio through harassment & name calling EVERYDAY for MONTHS. Such as ‘Racist ’Transphobe’ ‘Bitch’ ‘weirdo’ ‘I hope you die’ ‘I hope you lose your career’ ‘your fat, you’re ugly’.”

This is not the only issue on which Carano has dissented from Hollywood’s left-wing orthodoxy. This week she also retweeted the following video highlighting the actions of Black Lives Matter activists in Los Angeles:

The Mandalorian, which follows the adventures of bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as he protects a mysterious baby until he can return him to his people, is perceived by many to represent a divide within Lucasfilm that has developed since Disney acquired the company, hearkening back to Star Wars’ escapist roots as opposed to the perceived infusion of “social justice” elements into the franchise’s films and books.

  disney, disney plus, disney+, entertainment, gina carano, hollywood, left-wing hate, left-wing mob, liberal intolerance, lucasfilm, star wars, television, the mandalorian, transgender pronouns

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article