Starbucks eliminates vaccine mandates for US workers following Supreme Court ruling

'We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,' said John Culver, the company’s chief operating officer, in a January 18 memo to employees.

SEATTLE (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-LGBT and “woke” coffee giant Starbucks has rescinded its requirement for U.S. workers to obtain an experimental COVID-19 vaccine in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling which thwarted the Biden administration’s attempt to mandate the vaccine for millions of workers through OSHA regulations.

“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” said John Culver, the company’s chief operating officer, in a January 18 memo to employees.

The company’s decision comes two weeks after Culver issued a letter to its employees, published by its press office, that said the organization would mandate inoculation or weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with what was then an impending OSHA vaccine mandate.

“The vaccine is the best option we have, by far, when it comes to staying safe and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” claimed Culver at the time, even though clinical trials have never shown that the injections prevent infection or transmission. “I recognize that [employees] have a wide spectrum of views on vaccinations, much like the rest of the country. I also know we all want the best for every Starbucks partner. My responsibility, and that of every leader, is to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and to create the safest work environment possible.”

While Culver promised to “to share additional information” about the company’s policies and COVID-19 with its employees, his letter made no mention of the increasing amount of recent data showing the dangerous side effects and potential lethality of the abortion-tainted inoculations. The letter also hinted that the company’s tolerance for employees who “are unvaccinated for religious, medical or personal reasons” might be limited.

“If vaccination rates rise and community spread slows, we will adapt accordingly. But if things get worse, we may have to consider additional measures. For now, my hope is that we will all do our part to protect one another. That means getting vaccinated if you can, reinforcing our safety protocols, and as always, being flexible with operations, where needed.”

Even though the firm no longer requires COVID injections for its U.S. employees, Starbucks’ still officially recommends that its employees take the shots and booster. The organization now states that it will provide “up to 4 hours of paid time off if partners experience vaccine-related side effects and miss a scheduled shift within 48 hours of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.” The pro-abortion coffee behemoth has promoted the COVID inoculations since they became available and currently mandates that all of its employees wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status.

Share











