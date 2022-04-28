Starvation for 20 million Africans on the horizon: Why global elites are turning a blind eye

This week on Faith & Reason, Liz Yore says there's less urgency about the possible starvation crisis in Africa, exacerbated by the fertilizer shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine war, because it serves the depopulation agenda of our elites.

(LifeSiteNews) — This week, the Faith & Reason panel discusses the projected 20 million Africans facing starvation and why our global elites don’t seem to care, the FDA’s potential emergency authorization of COVID jabs for children ages six months to five years, and what to make of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

Liz Yore believes there’s less urgency about the possible starvation crisis in Africa, exacerbated by the fertilizer shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine war, because it serves the depopulation agenda of our elites.

“What troubles me about this issue is that the global elites for years would go to Africa and preach about ‘you can only have so many children,’ and they were very busy pushing the abortion/contraception agenda on poor Africans and undermining the ability of Africans to really build a community,” she says.

In an impassioned take on the issue, Father James Altman says he has “no sympathy” for our elites.

“If they depopulate Africa, all those rich natural resources are going to be pillaged worse than they are,” he says. “This is all about greed and power. And there is no excuse for what’s going on in Ukraine. That’s just a smokescreen to what they’re allowing to have happen everywhere else.”

